Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 21:04 Hits: 4

The Treasury Department on Wednesday said that President Trump's payroll tax deferral during the coronavirus pandemic won't hurt Social Security, pushing back on criticisms from Democrats and advocacy groups."We do not expect deferral to impact the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517879-treasury-trumps-payroll-tax-deferral-wont-hurt-social-security