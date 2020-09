Articles

The Business Roundtable urged Congress to work through partisan differences on stalled COVID-19 relief bill negotiations, saying it was key to the economic recovery.“Business Roundtable urges the Administration and Congress to come back to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517783-business-roundtable-presses-congress-for-more-covid-stimulus