Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:47 Hits: 4

The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against eight individuals and seven groups related to efforts by Russia to spread malign influence around elections and to evade sanctions. Sanctions were levied against two groups...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/517804-treasury-sanctions-individuals-groups-tied-to-russian-malign-influence