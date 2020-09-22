Faster wage growth? A lighter debt burden? Is there anything faster productivity growth can’t accomplish?

Articles

At some point, the post-pandemic economy will be here. And fast productivity growth — much faster than what we’ve seen over the past decade — would be a big help in generating fast wage growth. Fast productivity growth would also be a big help in dealing with the growing federal debt, which has exploded during the pandemic. A new CBO analysis projects federal debt held by the public will more than double to 195 percent of GDP by 2050 vs. 79 percent today. That’s a third higher than its pre-pandemic forecast. And the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget calculates that under a “more realistic scenario,” debt could reach 245 percent of GDP by 2050.

Economist Joseph Brusuelas of RSM US makes this point about the impact of faster productivity growth on the debt:

The CBO projects a long-run growth trend of only 1.8% over the next decade, and slowing to the 1.5% rate over the next 30 years. Clearly, this is not going to be sufficient to address the damage to the economy and produce fast enough growth to offset those growing deficits. Second, take a look at the differentials in the trajectory of federal debt as a percentage of GDP based on just a 0.5% change in total factor productivity compared to the baseline projection. If total factor productivity is just 0.5 percentage points faster, that 2050 projection of 195% of GDP turns into a much more manageable 155% of GDP. Economists often state that in the short run, productivity means little, but in the long run it is everything. This data illustrates that undeniable truth.

Think of total factor productivity growth as a shorthand statistical way of getting at the pace of innovation and tech progress. And going forward, the CBO sees TFP running at about half the pace seen in the postwar “golden age” of productivity growth, at 1.1 percent vs. 1.9 percent.

A bit more on productivity and debt from a 2019 ITIF report:

If labor productivity growth continues at the rate of 1.4 percent (the CBO estimate for the next decade), GDP will grow to $30.8 trillion by 2049, assuming there is no corresponding growth in work hours… However, if the U.S. economy could achieve 3.4 percent productivity growth per year (a rate enjoyed for much of the 1960s), GDP would increase to $40.4 trillion by 2039 and $56.5 trillion by 2049. This added growth would generate an additional $2.4 trillion per year in federal revenues in 2039 from increased worker incomes, business profits, and other forms of national income. It would reduce the projected deficit from $2.6 trillion to $235 billion, and the projected debt-to-GDP ratio from 170 percent to 65 percent. However, according to CBO models, increases in productivity lead to increased spending in mandatory outlays (largely because of the way Social Security increases are indexed to wages) and increased interest rates on federal debt. CBO assumes these two effects offset approximately 28 percent of the increase in federal revenues.

Of course, the CBO might be wrong on TFP. Productivity upturns are pretty hard to predict. It’s rarely obvious when a productivity boom has started and when it has ended. Back in 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech at AEI where he famously uttered the phrase “irrational exuberance,” suggesting an overvalued stock market. Over the next five years, the broad stock market nearly doubled, with the technology sector doing even better. Yes, a stock bubble? But something real and important was also happening. As it turned out, 1996 marked the start of a strong upturn in productivity growth that lasted a decade, a reality Greenspan eventually recognized. His “maestro” reputation was established in large part due to his bullish call on productivity acceleration. Now would be a great time for another productivity surprise. And there isn’t zero reason to think we might get one. Policy could help, but this doesn’t seem to be something policymakers are focusing on right now. Faster, please.

