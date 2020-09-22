How will the new Supreme Court vacancy affect the Affordable Care Act’s future?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 16:18 Hits: 9

SCOTUS and health care observers have three main questions to consider:

(1) Will the Senate confirm a new ninth justice by the end of 2020?

(2) Which decision scenarios are likely in this fall’s California v. Texas case over the individual mandate and the rest of the Affordable Care Act?

(3) What happens in the case of a tie 4-4 vote decision?

The first question will get the most attention, but it’s far more predictable that the confirmation clock will run out or Senate Republicans will fail to get enough votes. When you account for the Arizona senate race polling, post-November 3 vote-counting delays, and confirmation hearing fireworks ahead, even a very lame-duck Senate won’t be able to appoint a new justice in time.

News crews remain at the scene as people gather to pay respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, DC, Monday, September 21, 2020. Justice Ginsburg died in her home from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. Via REUTERS (Photo by Rod Lamkey Jr./SIPA USA)

As for the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court is never going to toss out the entire law. See Chief Justice Roberts’ Olympic-level legal gymnastics in NFIB v. Sebelius and King v. Burwell, along with a long line of narrow severability rulings in other cases — including opinions recently authored by Justice Kavanaugh in particular. The Court tends to save as much faulty federal law as possible. Politicians and pundits at each opposite political pole have strong self-aggrandizing incentives to predict disaster or salvation, but the votes at SCOTUS are not there for either extreme.

Among the scenarios not sufficiently considered:

A majority simply declares the now-vestigial individual mandate “penalty-free (or ‘tax-free’ or ‘whatever’) command” as now unconstitutional, in line with the 2012 ruling, and nothing else changes. This is the therapeutic legal cleansing/mercy-killing prescription.

A larger majority takes an early exit off-ramp, and it declares that even the individual plaintiffs in the case lacked standing. No harm, no constitutional foul. (This could bring on board several conservative justices with lingering grudges against too-easily dispensed standing in other cases.)

A very narrow conservative majority (5-3) royally flushes part of the ACA’s regulatory rules closely tied to the individual mandate — but only as relief to parties “injured” like the current individual appellees in this case. That would mean that people seeking coverage in other markets may no longer be bound by those rules (guaranteed issue, adjusted community rating, and arguably essential benefits) and can get the insurance they want somewhere. But the old ACA rules would remain for individual market “exchange” plans, as well as their increasingly more expensive taxpayer subsidies. This narrowly threaded remedy would operationalize the ACA-sanctioned insurance plans even more as mostly costly high-risk pool coverage. (Hat tip to the amici brief of the Cato Institute for this).

But what if there is no apparent majority to be found? The Court has quite a few options in that event. Simply postponing the November 10 date for oral argument could be done, but it would look messy and hasty. Then again, we may be in a really weird environment right after Election Day as vote counting unknowns persist.

Another delay or diversion tactic could involve voting for a rehearing after the first round of oral argument, either by the justices on their own or in response to a petition from one of the parties in the case. The Court also could issue a remand-like set of instructions for lower courts before issuing an actual 4-4 per curium decision (see Zubik v. Burwell). And a generally overlooked wild card move is to issue a DIG after oral argument (Dismissal as Improvidently Granted) which effectively says, “Never mind. We should not have granted cert after all.” This requires a supermajority vote by the justices, but it’s not inconceivable.

Two parting thoughts on the 4-4 scenario: Although a tie vote technically “affirms” the lower court ruling, it has no precedential force in other cases. On the surface, this would at least bind the parties in that case to that result, and they include most, but not all, states, and the federal government. However, that Fifth Circuit ruling did not decide a lot. Although it still declared the individual mandate unconstitutional, it punted the rest back to the federal district court, with instructions to think about severability analysis a little more carefully. No injunction, just a declaratory judgment. Meanwhile, an older lawsuit in Maryland’s federal district court brought by ACA supporters against the Trump administration, and dismissed without prejudice as premature in February 2019, could be revived. The eventual result could be another slow walk back up the judicial ladder in 2021 and 2022, with another appeal heading back to SCOTUS.

Lastly, this all does not even take into account a possible change in control of Congress and/or the White House in January, which could alter or moot some of the above legal issues or reverse the stance of Department of Justice attorneys in arguing further extended stages of this litigation.

The post How will the new Supreme Court vacancy affect the Affordable Care Act’s future? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/health-care/how-will-the-new-supreme-court-vacancy-affect-the-affordable-care-acts-future/