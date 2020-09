Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said Monday that near-zero interest rates will likely be needed for the next two to three years. Kaplan told Bloomberg Television that he would prefer the Federal Reserve not commit to low...

