5 questions for Glenn Hubbard on the COVID pandemic, productivity growth, and US fiscal policy

On a recent episode of Political Economy, I spoke with economist R. Glenn Hubbard about the pandemic’s current and future impact on the US economy, the Trump tax cuts, and various looming issues such as the deficit that future policymakers will need to consider.

Glenn is a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers for the Bush White House. He is also dean emeritus and the Russell L. Carson Professor of Economics and Finance at Columbia Business School.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: At first, we needed to freeze the economy in place. Now, if we’re in the process of allowing creative destruction and adaptation to the pandemic, does our fiscal support need to be different?

Hubbard: It does. Back when the issue was whether the economy would be briefly shut and then reopen, it made more sense to freeze particular firms and jobs. But now that this has lasted much longer, we know that certain businesses and occupations may be less viable than before the pandemic.

We still need to continue unemployment insurance, but we also need to help people find new jobs, training, and support businesses retooling for the post-pandemic world. However, I can’t see an argument for continuing to throw money at large firms unless it’s for support for adapting to this new economy, and the longer we keep people on unemployment — even if they’re on generous benefits — the more they’re losing skills and a chance to reallocate. If we’re going to put money behind something, it ought to be preparing people, perhaps with a bonus, for getting that new job.

Do you think this pandemic could weaken our potential by making us more risk-averse, flee cities, and turn inward on things like trade and immigration — turning our 2 percent economy into a 1 percent economy?

It doesn’t have to, particularly if we provide transition support to a public policy that promotes productivity growth by supporting basic research and business investment. As for big cities, they may look questionable now, but they have gone through cycles of different shocks hitting them — particularly in New York, with 9/11 and the financial crisis — so we just need to let the necessary reallocations occur here as well. This economy still has enormous innovative potential, but what could kill it is the inward looking-ness of public policy: anti-trade, anti-immigration, and anti-scientific knowledge.

How do you think about productivity growth and whether policymaking has a lot to say right now about boosting it?

Economists are better at looking at productivity growth cycles in retrospect than at forecasting them. However, I think we are on the cusp of a potential productivity boom, with productivity growth increases of perhaps 1.5 or 2 percent per year. I say this because of the introduction of better artificial intelligence and robotics techniques as what economists would call general-purpose technology — by which I mean things like electrification, computing, and the internet.

If you look at each of these technologies, it took a decade or even a generation to go from science to productivity, and the reason wasn’t about science and engineering as much as it was about business and organization. Companies have to change how they do business and how they organize for these technologies to have effects. That’s why I get nervous about excessive government involvement in the economy. The worst thing that we could do is putting the economy in a straitjacket so that growth is impossible.

There seems to be little interest in debts and deficits. Do you still care about them?

I do care, and I understand that I’m in a small group, but I know that eventually, people will eventually focus on this because math is math and we are on a fiscally unsustainable path.

That doesn’t mean that the crisis is tomorrow, and it doesn’t even mean that we couldn’t make additional public investments to raise productivity. We could do those things, but the notion that we could start all new social programs or have massive spending without thinking about the future and have the Fed finance it is a fool’s errand.

Normally in an election year, we would see some tension about this, but we’re not. Both sides say the deficits don’t matter. We don’t see any budget constraints, and it’s easy to pick things when you don’t know how much they cost. This worries me. The longer we wait to make the choices we need to make, the more likely it is that there could be real damage by cutting other things like research, education, national defense, and support that seniors and others have come to expect — or raising taxes to the point where we can’t have growth.

Will we ever have an economic consensus on the Trump tax cuts, given that they went into effect alongside a big trade war and shortly before a pandemic? Will we ever know whether they worked?

I think it’s really hard. As a theoretical matter, we know the corporate tax pieces of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 should have been very pro-investment, and in the early days of the tax reforms enactment, it was. Bad trade policy and bad trade policy uncertainty chilled business investment. What theory told us would work was working, so I think that element of the TCJA remains important. Also, I don’t think anybody believes that tax policy alone will change investment productivity without better public policy generally, so I think we won’t know.

President Trump did some of his best policies right at the beginning: He put a spring in the step of many business leaders with a view toward a pro-business public policy and a regulatory approach that would focus more on economic analysis. However, his administration then moved very far away from that with enormous policy uncertainty. The president stepped on his own lead, which makes his initial policies very difficult to assess.

