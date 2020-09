Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 20:35

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday there was “no sector worse hurt than energy” during the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic.“The pandemic’s been brutal. And no sector worse hurt than energy. No question. At one...

