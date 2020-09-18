The case for one billion Americans: My long-read Q&A with Matthew Yglesias

Articles

Is a bigger America a better America? Would a bigger population make this country more innovative and dynamic, or would it mire us down in traffic jams and infrastructure shortages? And if a more populous America is desirable, how should policymakers go about achieving it? What should a more expansive immigration policy look like? And are there worthwhile steps we can take to encourage people to have more kids? On the latest episode of Political Economy, I sat down with Matthew Yglesias to take a deeper dive into his plan to reach one billion Americans by 2100.

Matthew Yglesias is the co-founder of Vox.com, where he is currently a senior correspondent and the host of Vox’s “The Weeds” podcast. He is also the author of the newly released One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: I don’t know if I saw that you had this book coming out or if I had a psychic flash about this topic, but in November of last year, I tweeted, “A billion Americans by the year 2100 seems like a good goal.” I got a lot of negative reactions to that general proposition, but one response stood out. It came from Robert Atkinson, a DC-based innovation and tech policy guy who has been on the podcast. When I tweeted that, he said, “Well, 300 million is a better goal.” I said, “Why? That’s fewer than today?”

Here’s his response to the idea of a billion Americans: “Country is too crowded as it is, but clearly if we got to a billion, the quality of life for most Americans would go down. Traffic congestion, lack of access to open spaces, smaller houses, et cetera. What makes America great is that we have low population density.”

Similar ideas were in a Washington Post op-ed by Michael Anton, who is perhaps most well-known or notorious for the pro-Trump Flight 93 essay. This is what he wrote in The Washington Post: “Why do we need more people? For the extra traffic congestion? More crowded classrooms? Longer emergency room and Transportation Security Administration lines? Higher greenhouse gas emissions? We know how more immigration benefits big business and the Democratic Party.”

Why have you not found these arguments compelling?

Yglesias: I think it’s telling how prominently traffic jams feature in these concerns. Because some complaints that people raise about this agenda, I think, are just wrong, but the traffic jams are real. If you had more people in the United States, traffic congestion would be a concern, and we would have to do something about it.

President Trump, whose ideas I’m opposed to in many ways, gave in his convention speech examples of America’s greatness, with Americans going to the moon and pioneers in covered wagons settling the plains. While watching the speech, I thought it was funny because I used those exact reference points in the book. They are, I guess, the standard national greatness litany.

But think about it: The idea that a country that sent people in covered wagons across the Rocky Mountains, sailed all the way around South America to get in on the California Gold Rush, bought Alaska, defeated the Nazis, and sent a man to the moon is going to step away from a great future because we’re worried about traffic jams? Really? We know how to solve traffic jams, we know about congestion pricing, we know about building highways, we know about bus lanes, we know about subways.

So yes, there are things you would have to do to have a billion Americans, but the idea that you couldn’t have them because of traffic jams is crazy.

Then some of these other objections are laughable. Anton talks about our schools being more crowded if we had triple the people. Well no, we would build more schools. Canada has a tenth of our population — does that mean their student-to-teacher ratio is a tenth of ours? Of course not. They have fewer students than we have, and they also have fewer teachers.

Via Twenty20

I talk about increasing support for larger families, and we would have more immigrants. So we would hire more teachers, and we would build more school buildings. This is not rocket science. At one point, there were 30 million Americans, and now we have 300 million. Does that mean our schools got overcrowded? It’s ridiculous. We built new cities. We built the interstate highway system. We can handle this kind of stuff. I was surprised, to hear that from Robert Atkinson, who I think of as a forward-thinking person.

He’s a serious person.

Well, not just a serious person — there are many serious people. But while one axis of political disagreement in the United States is left vs. right or liberals vs. conservatives (now we have socialists, too), there’s another axis: Some people have a mental orientation toward dynamism and the future and others toward the past and conservatism. I know this show and I know your project, and I’m sure we have many disagreements, but I think we are both forward-looking, dynamism-oriented people.

In this book, I’m against the eco-pessimism on the left and the nostalgia politics and cultural pessimism on the right. I was surprised to hear Atkinson take that view because, for instance, I like nature (and we can preserve nature as we triple the population), but it’s not space that makes the United States a great country. That’s nutty. It’s the people who live here and the things that we do.

Perhaps more compelling to many people is the idea that one reason we need to be much bigger is that we have a rising geopolitical rival who is much bigger. Tell me a little about the China aspect of your argument and why you find that compelling?

The book’s key argument is that the billion Americans, if done in a smart, reasonable way, will make this a richer country, and it’s going to make us a happier country with higher living standards. I would not say we need to immiserate ourselves to tackle the Chinese. However, international competition has traditionally been a focusing point for the United States. We have aspired to be a shining city on a hill, we’ve been the arsenal of democracy, and the space program was in part about Cold War competition.

China is a country that already has achieved roughly the per capita GDP of Mexico or Bulgaria, and those are solidly middle-income countries that we wish well and don’t normally worry about. What’s Mexico going to say? What are the Bulgarians going to do? Because these are middle-income countries. However, at its scale, China, while still a relatively poor country, is a huge force on the international stage and is trying to continue to grow wealthier. I don’t think we really can or should stop them from continuing to aspire to economic growth. Still, we should try to stop them from being the number one power in the world, whether that’s in hard military terms or even just economic terms, cultural terms.

Because these things are connected, and the People’s Republic leadership’s value system is really bad. So we really don’t want them to shape the terms of everything that happens here. I think nobody in American politics embraces that idea. No one is saying, “Well, we’re going to have to learn to be the number two country.” But then, we have to do something about that.

Two related questions. One billion by when? And should readers interpret this book as you saying you want a billion Americans by any date? Or is this just more of an interesting thought experiment to argue for more Americans? Are you simply arguing that we should be somewhat bigger, but a billion is a beautifully round number, and it makes for a fantastic book title? (I find it very compelling.)

Look, if we settled on 850 million Americans, it would be okay. What’s one billion? It’s a round number. It makes a nice title. One billion by 2100 is two nice round numbers together. By coincidence, we would need Canada’s population growth rate sustained for 80 years to get there. That sounds totally reasonable to me. I’ve been to Canada. You may know Canadians. Listeners may be familiar with it. It’s a fine country. They are doing well for themselves.

Also, one billion Americans would get us the population density of France. It would get us one half the population density of Germany. Those are also countries that people are aware of. They know they have a high standard of living in France and Germany. Say what you will about France, it’s not a dystopian hell of overcrowding, whatever problems people may have with it. They’ve got nice vineyards. There are some woods, a beautiful coastline. Everybody likes Paris.

That’s why I say one billion. Yes, it’s a little bit of a vague aspiration, but it’s an idea that I think we can anchor ourselves on. You need to pick goals in life, and I think this is a good one.

Many environmentalists — or eco-pessimists, if you want to give them that label — say this is a grotesque idea. Whether it’s one billion or 500 million Americans, we need to have fewer people on this earth, not be making clever cases for more people — particularly not more high-consuming troublemaking Americans.

The reason I say “eco-pessimist” rather than “environmentalist” is that to me if you’re an environmentalist, it means you’re somebody who takes environmental problems seriously. You are aware of the literature on the problems of air pollution. You’re not saying the Chinese made up climate change. I’m 100 percent on board with that. I think we need to take that seriously. I think we need to invest money in green electricity and in the electrification of our vehicle fleet. But I think if you are smart about environmental problems, you recognize that to resolve climate change, you either need a cataclysmic fall in living standards — and that’s not going to happen — or you need new technologies and a new technological paradigm.

Via Twenty20

That doesn’t mean doing nothing and saying technology will solve climate change, because we have to use technologies that we’ve already developed and we have to spend meaningful money on developing new things. But people will not never fly on airplanes again. People in the developing world, people in India and Vietnam, will not be content not to have electricity in their houses.

So the biggest way the United States can contribute to solving this problem is one, by deploying renewable energy and deploying electrification of things that can be electrified, and two, by pouring money into research and development of the kinds of technologies needed to take on the challenges that are not solved. There are really big problems with cement, steel, air travel, agriculture, and we’re only beginning to understand how we can solve them. Taking those problems seriously means investing in solving them, not telling ourselves, “Well, we’re just going to whittle the population down, or somehow everybody’s going to go live in a shack in a hillside there.”

Still, it is a fundamental difference in worldview. Some people are very driven by a pastoralist notion that we can conserve our way to solving the problem. A billion Americans is not about that. It is about a bigger, richer, more dynamic society.

One way we would get more Americans, even a billion Americans, is through immigration. In the book, you make the case that people worry too much about the impact on wages. You can do some literature review, but do you think fundamentally that the problems Americans have with more immigration is an economic argument, and that they can be persuaded with economic studies to change their minds?

Or is it really a deeper cultural thing? Are they worried about the cultural, racial, ethnic makeup of America, and they don’t care whether we’re bringing in low-skilled workers or bringing in geniuses who will start the next unicorn company? Maybe they don’t care about economics and it’s actually about culture, which is the trickier issue to deal with if you want to keep having immigrants come into this country.

I think that’s right. I think the concerns are largely cultural. And you need to have people in positions of authority behaving responsibly. I think it’s fair to debate the contours of immigration policy. President Trump and some of his friends at Fox News have made a career out of demagoguery on this subject. That’s a problem. It is hard to succeed as a country when people in authority behave irresponsibly.

However, I think we should try to address people’s cultural concerns in a real way. I think a big thing on the left is to look at those who have concerns, and then if people can plausibly say, “Okay, well, the nature of that concern is racist” — which I think is the case for a lot of anti-immigration sentiment — well, they’ll then say, “Well, we’ve dismissed it. I’ve proven that these are bad people. These are the racists. So we’re going to ignore them.” But you can’t do politics like that. People exist, right? White working-class people in the Midwest exist. They have opinions. They’re angry about pressing one for English, I don’t know. I love immigrants. I grew up in New York, I live in a diverse neighborhood, and so it’s all good for me. But we have to deal with the existing American population and their concerns.

I think there is good evidence that if you bias the immigrant flow more to skilled people, that you get less opposition to immigrants. I think we could bias the immigrant flow more to people who speak English, which addresses one set of concerns. Beyond that, I think we should be flexible. We should be trying to understand which immigrants are people okay with. Could we have stronger freedom of movement with Canada? Are people really worried about Canadians moving here and changing the culture? We’re going to be too polite. How about English people? How about the Irish? How about Middle Eastern Christians (who I think seem sympathetic to many conservative-minded people in the United States)? They can relate to the plight of cops, so maybe we could bring Palestinian Christians and Syrian Christians in. There are different dimensions that you could work on.

Politics is hard. I’m a big fan of Max Weber, and he talks about politics as a vocation, and it is distinct from policy analysis or writing hot takes or trying to sell books or going on podcasts. What I want is for politicians to work on this problem. Instead of saying, “Okay, well, we’re stuck with this visa cap, and all we can do is argue about how to reallocate it,” we should make that visa cap higher, and we should have real bargaining with each other and bargaining with the public on what that higher visa cap should be. I believe fundamentally that immigration’s concrete material impact is so positive that we owe it to ourselves to find a way to unlock that potential.

The other mechanism is getting people to have more kids. Or at least, have more babies that people say they want to have. We should help the incentives there. Whatever people’s problems with having more kids are, you say we should meet those problems. Do you think there’s really strong evidence that we can change in a significant way how many kids people have?

I think there’s pretty good evidence that, at the margin, financial incentives do matter. There is a large cultural element. Western European countries do more to support families. Still, people have smaller families than in the United States, and that’s because the United States is more religious than Europe. I think the material incentives do make a difference. You compare Northern European countries to Southern European countries, and you see that the greater family support is making a difference there. I think Lyman Stone’s literature review shows that upfront cash payments can make a real difference.

But culture matters too. While that’s not my métier as a journalist, one thing I do say in the book is that we need to try to get less judgy about parents. Much of the current culture of parenting in the media is about the 90 million ways you’re doing it wrong and different ways to stress yourself out. So we want to be more supportive of parents in a material sense and also a social and psychological sense and say, “Look this is important. It’s hard, you’re doing it, and it’s good. People who are just not having any children are not contributing in the same way to the long-term future of the universe.”

Finally, I hope that if birth rates increase, even marginally, that itself changes culture. People who have children spend more time doing things like going to church or talking to other people who have children. They’re more involved with family. When people have bigger families, that’s more support for child-rearing in the end. I get into some real right-winger territory. You probably know more people who have smart ideas about this than I do, but I think that’s important. Fundamentally, there’s an interplay between the material and social factors.

One of your ideas is one which I’ve heard many versions of on the right for many years: One way to help struggling cities is to bring in immigrants — to create a Hong Kong on the Potomac or Lake Erie, and to revitalize other places like Detroit and other rust belt cities.

Here’s one issue I have: What if immigrants don’t want to stay in these cities? Have you thought about that? If they’re in Detroit, and they don’t want to be in Detroit, do we drag them back to Detroit if they want to go? Are we locking people in these regions?

I picked up an idea that Adam Ozimek and Adam Lantieri developed about expanding the visa pool. One way to do that is to say, “Okay, well, we should let particular places sponsor additional people.” How do you make that work? Are we going to have border checkpoints on the outskirts of Akron? There are a lot of problems with that. People don’t want internal border controls, but we already do something that I think is not great: If somebody gets an H-1B visa, they need to stay with a particular employer.

I think a better way of doing this would be to say, “Look, okay, we’ve got this visa, it’s a visa sponsored by Detroit or by the state of Michigan, or what have you, the terms of the visa are it lasts for five years you got to be living in this place. You do it, you take your five years, and then you can get a more flexible visa if you comply with the terms. If not, you’re gone, but we don’t need to police you.” The incentive is that people want to get that permanent residency card.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is seen in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.Immigration 091919 04

Will people leave after five years? I think a lot of them will. However, once you live someplace for five years, you tend to put down roots in the community. Many continue to live places where they moved originally for completely separate reasons — they’ve got a house, they’ve got a spouse, they have friends, they like it, you get ethnic niche communities.

I don’t think it works perfectly. We’re not going to turn Cleveland into a refugee camp, but we wouldn’t want that. We want to have a free society. Still, I think it is useful to get people in, in part because I think for a lot of these cities, once you break the cycle of population decline, that makes them a much more attractive place to live in. I think that for a lot of cold-weather, old, industrial cities, one of the biggest problems they have right now is simply the fact that decline is a cycle, and we need to find ways to break that cycle.

I feel like I have a pretty good idea of how folks on the right think about some of these issues, how they think about immigration. I feel like I don’t have a very good idea to the point what people on the left think about these issues because I feel like much of what I hear seems to be a reaction to President Trump. If President Trump’s against trade, well, now Democrats are the free-trade party.

How do you think that folks on the left think about ideas such as bringing a lot more immigrants and encouraging people to have kids? How will these ideas go over? Where is the left directionally, and what are they going to make of this?

It’s a mixed bag. I think like any interesting book, it cuts at the seams of our current political debate. I think many people on the left have reacted to the cruelty they’ve seen from the Trump administration toward immigrants, and they feel in their hearts that it’s wrong. The question I want to bring them to is, “Look, can we think in a smart way about this?”

Republicans will caricature Democrats and say, “Oh, they’ve become the open borders party,” but that’s not true. They have become the party of people who are skeptical about tough immigration enforcement, which is fine. It’s good not to want to see people mistreated, but fundamentally, it’s a country, the country has laws. Whatever the laws are, people will want to see the laws enforced.

We need to ask ourselves, “Well, okay, what do we actually think those laws should be?” There is growing support for increased immigration on the left, which is great. In the country as a whole, that’s part of the standard thermostatic dynamic we have, but I want to harness that openness in a constructive direction.

I think the biggest problem that people on the left have with this book, frankly, is it being on patriotic themes. I have red, white, and blue on the cover. There’s a lot of stars, and I say something about national greatness. Of course, Democrats know about how important that is — you go to a Joe Biden event, and he’s got these flags up. People understand that patriotism is America’s language, but it’s become alien to progressive intellectuals. I think that’s a conceptual dead end, in a similar way to how taking the flags down from the Biden events would be a dead end.

Some people question whether America — and I’m not saying most Democrats think this, but certainly, some people think this — has not been a force for good, maybe for a long time, maybe ever. If someone thinks that, why the heck would they want more of us?

I agree with that. The book goes into excruciating detail about some of these questions about traffic jams. It does not present a detailed defense of the notion that American hegemony is preferable to Chinese hegemony. I provide some arguments to that effect, but to me, it is so obvious that this is the way real politics is conducted. Everybody knows that, but it is a real issue among left-wing intellectuals. A lot of people want to get cute, and I don’t think it makes sense.

I read something like the 1619 Project, and there were a lot of good essays in that project. They raised a lot of good points about American history. It’s great. It’s good for people to talk about these things. That said, fundamentally, the idea that we will replace patriotic narratives about America with these pessimistic ones doesn’t make sense to me. Politics, including the politics of racial justice, have never been pursued in those terms successfully.

Richard Rorty has a book called Achieving Our Country, which I think is a great, meaningful work that left-wing people should read. Conservatives don’t need to hear this, but left-wing people do. You look at our history — the good and the bad — and build on the good. You talk about the positive themes and examples, and you press people to live up to the best in America. I think that’s how you get things done.

My guest today has been American patriot and optimist Matthew Yglesias. Thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you.

