Category: Economy Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 01:04 Hits: 8

President Trump announced another $13 billion in aid for farmers, who've financially suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic, during his Wisconsin rally on Thursday."I'm proud to announce that I'm doing even more to support Wisconsin farmers...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517006-trump-to-announce-another-14b-in-aid-to-farmers-affected-by-covid-19-report