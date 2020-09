Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:04 Hits: 0

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would keep interest rates near zero percent amid growing concern about the slowing pace of the recovery from the coronavirus recession.In a Wednesday statement, the Fed’s policymaking Federal Open...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516712-fed-keeps-interest-rates-near-zero-amid-signs-of-slowing-recovery