Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:05 Hits: 6

Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Thursday said that the former vice president views the race as "Park Avenue versus Scranton," as the campaign sought to contrast the Democratic nominee's position on taxes with President Trump's.“Joe Biden sees...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516916-bidens-team-says-he-views-election-against-trump-as-park-avenue-vs-scranton