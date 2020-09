Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:05 Hits: 2

The world economy is projected to shrink by 4.5 percent in 2020, according to updated estimates the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released Wednesday, less than the 6 percent contraction it predicted in June."The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516713-oecd-scales-back-projections-of-global-economic-contraction