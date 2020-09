Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Low-income college enrollment has taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the virus outbreak has ravaged the economy, affected education methods and continues to lead to deaths in the U.S. About 100,000 fewer high school seniors have...

