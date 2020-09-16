COVID-19 Projected to Worsen Racial Disparities in Health Coverage

Articles

Chris Sloan, Robin Duddy-Tenbrunsel, Samantha Ferguson, Angel Valladares, Thomas Kornfield, Avalere, September 16, 2020

From the summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating existing economic and healthcare inequalities between racial groups in the US. Nationally, employment decreased 13% from February to April 2020; this effect was disproportionately greater among Asian (-18%), Black (-15%), and Hispanic (-17%) workers compared to White (-11%) workers. Avalere analysis suggests that, because of these job losses, at least 1 million Asian, 2 million Black, and 3 million Hispanic people are likely to lose their employer-sponsored health insurance in 2020.

