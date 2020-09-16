The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No Democrats Allowed: A Conservative Lawyer Holds Secret Voter Fraud Meetings With State Election Officials

Source: Mike Spies, Jake Pearson and Jessica Huseman, ProPublica, September 15, 2020
Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky, whose work about voting fraud has been discredited, has been conducting private meetings for Republicans only.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/09/no-democrats-allowed-a-conservative-lawyer-holds-secret-voter-fraud-meetings-with-state-election-officials.htm

