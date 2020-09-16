Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:18 Hits: 2

Source: Mike Spies, Jake Pearson and Jessica Huseman, ProPublica, September 15, 2020

Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky, whose work about voting fraud has been discredited, has been conducting private meetings for Republicans only.

The post No Democrats Allowed: A Conservative Lawyer Holds Secret Voter Fraud Meetings With State Election Officials appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/09/no-democrats-allowed-a-conservative-lawyer-holds-secret-voter-fraud-meetings-with-state-election-officials.htm