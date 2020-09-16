The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Black Women Best: The Framework We Need for an Equitable Economy

Category: Economy Hits: 8

Source: Kendra Bozarth, Grace Western, and Janelle Jones, Roosevelt Institute, Issue Brief, September 2020

From the summary:
This brief explains how centering Black women in US politics and policymaking in the short and long term will bolster immediate recovery efforts, build durable and equitable institutions, and strengthen collective prosperity.

The post Black Women Best: The Framework We Need for an Equitable Economy appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/09/black-women-best-the-framework-we-need-for-an-equitable-economy.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version