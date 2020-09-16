Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:33 Hits: 8

Source: Kendra Bozarth, Grace Western, and Janelle Jones, Roosevelt Institute, Issue Brief, September 2020

From the summary:

This brief explains how centering Black women in US politics and policymaking in the short and long term will bolster immediate recovery efforts, build durable and equitable institutions, and strengthen collective prosperity.

The post Black Women Best: The Framework We Need for an Equitable Economy appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/09/black-women-best-the-framework-we-need-for-an-equitable-economy.htm