Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 17:10 Hits: 8

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.In a Tuesday report, a panel of three WTO adjudicators ruled that the U.S. was unable...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516501-wto-rules-trump-tariffs-on-chinese-goods-illegal