Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

President Trump backtracked on his decision to reimpose 10 percent aluminum tariffs on Canada on Tuesday, hours before Ottawa was set to announce retaliatory measures."After consultations with the Canadian government, the United States has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516547-trump-walks-back-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada