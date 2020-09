Articles

Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday cleared the way for Democrats to try to overturn IRS guidance implementing President Trump's payroll tax deferral order.In a letter Tuesday to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and...

