Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 23:08 Hits: 1

Access to capital and technical assistance are key to helping small businesses and local economies that are suffering, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said Tuesday.“Our small and micro businesses are really hurting, they’re suffering,” Lightfoot...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516592-chicago-mayor-says-suffering-small-businesses-need-access-to-capital