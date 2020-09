Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 10

The Nasdaq Composite bounced back Monday from its worst week of losses since March as a rally in tech and pharmaceutical shares lifted the market.The Nasdaq opened with a gain of 2.3 percent Monday led by rising shares of Apple, Tesla, and Facebook...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516282-nasdaq-rebounds-from-worst-week-since-march