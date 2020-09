Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, introduced legislation on Friday that would create a payroll tax holiday from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, an effort aimed at forgiving the taxes deferred under a memo...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/516078-top-republican-offers-bill-to-create-payroll-tax-holiday