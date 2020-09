Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 00:47 Hits: 6

Hundreds of Austrians have received U.S. coronavirus stimulus checks despite being ineligible, according to The Washington Post.Several of the recipients were puzzled to get the checks, including pensioner Manfred Barnreiter, 73, who said he...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515787-dozens-of-austrians-with-no-us-affiliation-get-coronavirus-stimulus-checks