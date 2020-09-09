5 questions with Caleb Watney on the possible decline of American innovation

Articles

High-skill immigration, research universities, and superstar cities have all made America a juggernaut of innovation. But the COVID pandemic could accelerate trends that cause America to lose these advantages and cease to be a powerhouse of technological progress. On a recent episode of Political Economy, Caleb Watney explained why this is the case.

Caleb is the director of innovation policy at the Progressive Policy Institute, where he focuses on how US policymakers can best promote innovation. He is also a former technology policy fellow at the R Street Institute. He is the author of a recent article for The Atlantic, “America’s Innovation Engine Is Slowing.”

Pethokoukis: Why is immigration important to American innovation, and how have immigration flows been recently?

Watney: For a long time now, the United States has been the premier destination for the world’s most promising innovators to come here. Of course, one of the biggest components of innovation is the human minds that come up with new formulations of ideas.

But immigration flows have not been doing great recently. We’re still dominant in the absolute number of international students we bring in, but the number of high-skill immigrants we bring in as a percentage of our population is starting to fall behind competitors like Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Trump has been reducing immigration flows — including high-skilled, legal immigration. The most recent example of this was due to COVID and what is deemed an insecure labor market. They basically cut off flows from any H-1B, L-1, J-1, and a few other high-skill immigration categories for six months. There’s no promise that this will end, and it could get extended, depending on the outcome in November.

Why are you concerned about America’s universities?

The United States’ higher education system has long been the best in the world, and it has a big role to play in promoting innovation. Our universities attract a lot of top scientists from around the world. They also fund a lot of basic science research that can end up being the basis of future technological innovations.

But universities have always had a problem with revenue, particularly after the Great Recession. A lot of them rely heavily on public support, which has seen a large decline since 2008. A lot of universities made up that revenue by increasingly attracting international students — because international students pay out-of-state tuition rates and take fewer scholarships than domestic students, therefore providing more revenue.

This pandemic brings another recession while also cutting off the major lifeline — international students — that universities used to survive the last recession. Without more support from state or federal governments, you’re likely to see pretty large faculty or research budget cuts. And the particularly concerning thing about this is that there will likely be cuts in the STEM departments, which had relied on international students more than other departments. But of course, these departments are also where a lot of innovations come from.

Do we want bright international students from China? Some people are saying we should not let them come here.

Yeah, we certainly do want them. Granted, there are certainly isolated events of industrial espionage from China and concerns about what kind of connections some students may be keeping back home. So it’s worth trying to invest more in counter-espionage or to try to find ways to reduce that risk. But it’s not at all worth cutting off the human capital flows that ended up making the United States the big innovation hub to begin with.

Also, one of the biggest things that gives the Chinese Communist Party leverage is the fact that international students don’t have a guarantee that they can stay in the United States. If you gave them the stability to know that they’ll have a green card stapled to their diploma, that would take away a lot of the CCP’s leverage.

Are cities over? If they’re over, what does that do to America’s innovation engine?

America’s superstar cities — including San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Austin — are collections of very talented individuals, cutting-edge firms, and nascent industries, all in a close geographical environment where there can be lots of spillover of ideas and people across organizations. Silicon Valley is probably the best example of this. It has the interplay of academics, scientists, engineers, and supply chain managers — people from all different kinds of sectors and specialties. If you were to spread this over a much larger region, there’d be less innovation. So these cities have been super important, and there’s a lot of concern about what they will look like post-COVID.

This is not a new thing. San Francisco, especially, has had bad zoning policies for decades, resulting in exorbitant housing prices. There has been a slow, steady trickle of companies and entrepreneurs leaving San Francisco, and there’s no guarantee that those who leave will remain in America rather than relocating to somewhere like Toronto. So America could see an exodus of talent, and the pandemic is accelerating this process through the rise of remote work, which has led people to ask whether people still need to be in these clusters if everybody is staying home anyway.

If we really improved public policy in these areas, how fast could America’s economy grow? Could we hit 4 percent GDP growth again, or something close to that?

It’s hard to know. As an optimist by nature, I’m inclined to say that we probably could get close to it. 4 percent is high, but maybe we could get 3.5. A lot of this depends on the progress of a few specific technologies — for instance, how quickly we can start implementing AI’s general-purpose advancements across the economy.

Obviously, I’m pretty excited about the potential for things like driverless cars and drones. I hope to see industrial robotics take off more, so I certainly think there’s the potential for pretty high growth — probably not catch-up (7-8 percent) growth like China has been experiencing, but 3-4 percent seems doable to me.

