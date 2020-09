Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:42 Hits: 7

The stock market closed Tuesday with heavy losses amid a sharp decline in technology shares that had boomed throughout the summer.The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 630 points Tuesday, closing with a loss of 2.3 percent. The tech-heavy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515551-dow-drops-630-points-amid-tech-rout