Time is of the essence for starting US-Taiwan trade talks

The Trump administration should formally notify Congress that it plans to open negotiations with Taiwan for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA). Thus, whatever happens in the upcoming presidential election, the next administration would inherit ongoing trade talks and would not be obliged to start the time-consuming process de novo. Here is why conditions are right and the timing is important.

Discussions between US and Taiwanese officials have gone on for some years. Though there were and still are outside geopolitical factors that govern potential outcomes, an important impediment was the inability of several Taiwanese presidents to deliver market opening in crucial domestic sectors, particularly in agriculture. But as my AEI colleague Michael Mazza and others have pointed out, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has removed restrictions on American pork and beef. My AEI colleague Derek Scissors has also provided recommendations for a future US-Taiwan FTA. There has long been strong congressional support for a US-Taiwan free trade agreement, but this move will remove much of the adamant opposition from congressional agricultural interests.

In pressing for quick action on the trade front, two points are relevant. First, while Beijing will undoubtedly react with negative bluster, in truth it has no legal grounds for opposing a bilateral trade agreement between the US and Taiwan — or any other trade agreement Taiwan should choose to make. The precedent was set in 2000, when Taiwan was allowed to join the WTO as a “customs territory” with full WTO membership rights and obligations, under the deal that allowed China to become a WTO member.

Without a deep dive into the complicated legal background, suffice it to say that the customs territory does not jeopardize or implicate Chinese sovereignty claims over Taiwan as a Chinese territory.

Second, timing is crucial. Under the congressional grant of authority for the president to negotiate trade agreements, the US Trade Representative must notify Congress 90 days before formally starting such negotiations. Thus, if notice were to be given in the coming days or weeks, actual negotiations could not begin until sometime in December at the earliest. Assuming for the moment Joe Biden wins the election, he has stated that he will not undertake new trade negotiations until he has dealt with the economic and pandemic crises.

But if US-Taiwan negotiations are ongoing, Biden would be faced with a fait accompli. There is precedent for such a situation. In the fall of 2008, the Bush administration signaled that it would begin negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership with eleven other nations. President Obama had campaigned against the North American Free Trade Agreement and other bilateral trade agreements during his campaign, and it is almost certain that he would not have initiated negotiations on his own. (With a divided party on trade and a worldwide economic crisis, trade policy was far down his agenda.) But within eight months, President Obama decided for both economic and geopolitical reasons to reenter the negotiations.

Though the situation at this point is very different, there are striking similarities: As president, Biden would have a full plate with the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing economic turmoil. Trade would not be high on the agenda. But if the US-Taiwan FTA negotiations were still pending, as with Obama, Biden could delay a decision until the time was ripe — without having to go through the formal Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) process.

An additional reason for movement now is that the current TPA expires in July 2021, and there undoubtedly will be a complex legislative negotiation with the executive branch even if Democrats control both the House and Senate.

Should Trump be reelected, there will still likely be disruptions to trade negotiations, particularly if US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer does not stay on. And if President Trump has not already started the Taiwan negotiations, Congress will certainly not agree to a new set of negotiations before the TPA expires in July.

All of this makes it imperative for the administration to get the ball rolling on trade talks with Taiwan immediately.

