Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 12:32 Hits: 7

The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in August, the Labor Department reported Friday.The unemployment rate declined to 8.4 percent from 10.2 percent in July, according to the August jobs report, falling below 10 percent for the first time since March....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515074-august-jobs-report-unemployment-economy