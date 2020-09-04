Is the pandemic damaging America’s ability to innovate? My long-read Q&A with Caleb Watney

Articles

As bad as the COVID pandemic has been, it would have been much worse without the past few decades’ worth of technological progress. The internet has allowed many more of us to work from home, and genetic sequencing has ensured that we’ll get a vaccine much faster than ever before. But what if this pandemic damages America’s capacity for innovation? That’s the concern of Caleb Watney, a recent guest of mine on Political Economy. We discussed how the pandemic is harming America’s long-standing innovation institutions, and what we can do to reverse this damage.

Caleb is the director of innovation policy at the Progressive Policy Institute, where he focuses on how US policymakers can best promote innovation. He is also a former technology policy fellow at the R Street Institute.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: You recently wrote an essay in The Atlantic: “America’s Innovation Engine Is Slowing.” Are you talking about the innovation engine that powers the American economy, or are you talking about the engine that powers American innovation? Where’s the problem? Both?

Watney: Yeah, it’s more the fact that the engine that powers US innovation is slowing, but, of course, the innovation engine is, in some sense, the engine for America’s economic growth, so there’s a lot of layers of engines.

What do you make of the argument that the problem is actually with productivity statistics failing to correctly measure innovation, rather than an actual lack of innovation?

That’s a great question, and certainly, it’s one that can get a lot of economists’ hackles up if you start questioning productivity numbers. But, on this, I think economists are basically right. There’s probably some mismeasurement that’s going on in terms of economic productivity statistics, but I like the phrase that every era has its own biases in terms of what inflation is doing, or what productivity is doing, or what kinds of technologies are not being fully captured by official productivity statistics.

So, while I might quibble on the margins, I think, by and large, it’s mostly correct. I should be clear that while I’m particularly concerned about the way that the current recipe for American innovation and productivity might be slowing, that’s not to say everything has been hunky dory up until now.

In fact, one of the main things I try to stress in the piece is that the components of the engine have been under considerable stress for decades. We really have not been supporting them through policy at all. In fact, we’ve been very actively working against them in some ways. But COVID might represent a breaking point of sorts. Sometimes, you can have so much bad policy going on for so long, and then you just need the final straw or a big enough disruption that can really make things start spiraling.

Alright, so we have the innovation engine. My metaphor for this is from Star Trek: Enterprise. They had the two big engines, and if it was a really advanced and powerful ship, they might even have three engines. Those were like the three huge engines powering the starship forward. Your innovation engine — what are the three nacelles that power that innovation engine?

Yeah, so to my mind — and this is for the US economy specifically — number one is international talent flows. For a long, long time now, the United States has been the premier destination for international scientists, entrepreneurs, and technical practitioners, and if you have a good idea and you want to develop it, there’s really been no better place than the United States. You see that reflected in our international students. For example, computer science graduate students: 79 percent of them in the United States are international students, and that’s not because we’re kicking a bunch of Americans out of those programs. It’s because our higher education system is the best and brightest in the world, and that is attracting so many bright young minds from across the world that want to come here to study. Of course, they potentially hope to stay here long-term.

Zhao Yifei studies in her dormitory as she prepares for China’s annual national college entrance exam in Shanghai June 3, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country’s universities and colleges, said China’s education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

For a long time, the United States has had this status as the best place to possibly be, and that has led a lot of the world’s most promising innovators and inventors to come here. Of course, technology growth and innovation — one of the biggest central components of that is just the human minds that come up with these new formulations of ideas. That’s the first pillar of the engine, or the first engine if we’re using the three different engines metaphor.

We’ve been hearing a lot about immigration in recent years. How are immigration flows doing? What is the level of political support? What has been so important in that area?

They’re not doing great. I mean, it depends on whether or not you’re looking at relative or absolute terms. In absolute terms, the United States is still fairly large in terms of immigration flows compared to the rest of the world — and especially for things like international students, where we’re pretty dominant. But, in relative terms compared to how we used to be or compared to how many high-skill immigrants we are bringing in as a percentage of our country, we’re certainly starting to fall behind competitors like Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

So it depends on how you’re looking at it, but regardless, it’s certainly gotten much worse in the last four years. Trump has made reducing immigration flows a pretty big part of his platform, and while there was a lot of talk of being concerned about illegal immigration flows specifically, high-skill immigration flows — legal flows — have also seen a pretty dramatic cutoff. The most recent example of this was due to COVID and what is deemed an insecure labor market. They basically cut off flows from any H-1B, L-1, J-1, and a few other high-skill immigration categories for six months during COVID. There’s no promise that those will necessarily end. This could end up getting extended depending on the outcome in November, so things aren’t looking good there.

In terms of political support, though, there is kind of an interesting thing that’s happening. Obviously, immigration has always been a very polarizing issue, but if you look at recent Pew polls, you’re actually seeing, for the first time ever, there are more Americans that are in support of having more immigration than less. Still, the dominant position is keeping numbers the same, but that is an interesting political tidbit. We might see that Trump has, in some sense, made immigration restrictionism less politically popular.

What is the argument against high-skill immigration? Is it really just that they replace our workers, just like the argument against low-skill immigration?

Yeah, I mean, it seems like it’s kind of a nebulous argument. It seems to depend on who specifically is making the argument or what the cultural bugbear at the time is. One vein of argument is that we actually have no such thing as a STEM shortfall; this is all made up by big, corporate America, and really they’re just wanting to come in here and replace American jobs, and there’s kind of like this one-for-one replacement, which I think seems to really miss the positive-sum nature, especially of technological growth.

We still see that technology is one of the most dynamic industries across the US economy, with companies constantly forming and going out of business. So to look at it in this static worldview that there’s this one-for-one replacement that comes in here completely misses both the theoretical and the strong empirical basis. But high-skill immigration is extremely popular amongst both the general public and amongst economists. There’s almost a universal acclaim for high-skill immigration given that they patent at much higher rates than native-born Americans, they start businesses at higher rates than native-born Americans, and they have lower crime rates than native-born Americans. In most of the metrics that we really care about, they’re a huge value-add to the US.

What would be your one or two big ideas for reforming our immigration system? It’s a very complicated system, but particularly on the high-end side, what would be your big ideas?

Yeah, I mean, I tend to be a big fan of just immigration generally, but I do also think in terms of trying to prioritize their effect on innovation. High-skill immigration — or, specifically, the class that I like to call “superstar” immigration — is the first thing that I would remedy. We really don’t have a path forward for the most highly skilled computer scientists, engineers, and academic scientists to be able to come into the US. I’m currently working on a paper, actually, to potentially revamp the O-1 visa for immigrants of extraordinary ability. I think that’s been a latent tool that only a few thousand people get in, and we could really overhaul and make it a much better pathway.

The other thing is that there’s no specific category for startup founders — people that want to come here and start a business themselves. There is one pathway, but it relies on basically having over half a million dollars in personal income (not even in investor support, it has to be your own money). So if you don’t fall into that category, there’s no systematic way to come into the United States to be a startup founder. Lots of other countries — Australia, Canada — have some version of a startup founder visa, and so I’d love to see the US adopt that as well.

What is your concern about universities, and do those concerns predate the pandemic?

Yeah, so the second engine is the United States’ higher education system, which, as I mentioned, has long been the best in the world, based on where most of the best and brightest students want to come. Most of the traditional rankings in terms of academic publications — across a number — the United States’ university system ranks very highly. They have a big role to play in US innovation for a couple of reasons.

Via Twenty20

First, they end up attracting a lot of these top scientists from around the world, and they produce basic science research that can end up being the basis of future technological progress. I think you’ve had Tony Mills on the show before, and he’s talked about the fact that not all forms of innovation are immediately obvious in terms of how you can commercialize them, and the university system plays a pretty big role in trying to do a lot of that basic research funding that’s important.

They also play an important role in commercializing risky ideas. You see a lot of universities that are close to technical hubs (like Silicon Valley) will end up having university patenting offices where they’ll try to help form these relationships between startups and academics so you can take these academic ideas and start applying them in the real world. They catalyze technical knowledge in the form of journals and technical standards. They play a really important role as a catalyst for frontier ideas. They’ve been fairly strong, but they’ve always had a bit of a problem with revenue, particularly after the 2008 recession.

Is that public and private, or is that just the public universities? All I hear about is private universities with these massive endowments.

Yeah, I know, the private universities — Harvard, Yale — they’re doing just fine. I’m not too worried about them, but they actually don’t take that many students. They have pretty small student populations compared to a lot of these much larger public universities that are still top-grade in terms of the kinds of scientific achievements and university professors that they hire. A lot of them rely pretty heavily on public support, which, say, after the 2008 recession, actually took a pretty large collapse. It was about $2,000 less per pupil per year in terms of on-average state support.

Since the Great Recession, it’s really only recovered about half of that, so we’re still at about $1,000 dollars less per person per year funding for public universities. A lot of them have made up that revenue by actually increasingly attracting international students, because international students pay out-of-state tuition rates at a much higher rate, and they take fewer scholarships than in-state domestic students, especially. And so they end up providing a much higher percentage of university revenue percentages than they do making up a percentage of the student body.

So, this pandemic is an interesting combination of providing another recession for a lot of states, and so you’re likely to see budget cuts across the board while also cutting off the major lifeline that universities used to survive the last recession. And so I think without more academic support from state or federal governments, you’re likely to see pretty large faculty cuts or university research budget cuts. And again, the particularly concerning thing about this is that it’s likely to be that there are cuts in the exact departments where there are lots of international students, because that’s where the biggest revenue drop is going to be. Of course, those are STEM studies like computer science and industrial engineering. And that’s where a lot of these interesting innovations are coming from.

Do we want these bright students if they’re from China? Because it seems like some people are saying we should not want them and they should not come here.

Yeah, I would say that we certainly do want them. Obviously, this has become a much bigger political issue. You’ve started to see a few senators raise ire about this. There are certainly isolated events of industrial espionage from China or concerning things about what kind of connections they’re keeping back home. I would certainly say it’s worth trying to invest more in counter-espionage, or in trying to help find ways to reduce that risk, but it’s not at all worth cutting off the human capital flows that ended up making the United States the big innovation hub to begin with. That’s really cutting off your nose to spite your face.

You also see that one of the biggest things that gives the CCP leverage in terms of making these students so scared that they feel like they have to report is the fact that they don’t have any stability to be able to stay in the United States. So, I actually think, for a lot of them, if you gave them the stability to know, “Hey, after you finish up this PhD in machine learning or whatnot, you’re going to have a green card stapled to your diploma,” or something like that, that would take away a lot of the leverage that the CCP has in terms of frightening them or saying, “Think about what your life is going to be like when you eventually have to come back to China, because there’s really no guarantee that you can say in the US.”

Every once in awhile, I’ll hear ideas about greatly expanding some of these really elite universities that are great but not very big, whether they’re Harvard, or Stanford, or Northwestern. Can those universities increase their capacities? There’s a lot of demand. I’m told if you took the kids 6,000 accepted by Yale every four years, they’re probably not a whole lot different than the next 6,000. So if you took the next 6,000, they’d be every bit as good, because there’s a lot of demand. Will these schools increase their capacity at some point?

That’s a great question. Again, this gets into the fact that I don’t think the existing higher education system, for as important as it is, and as much as I don’t want to see it fall to ruin, it’s not perfect, and there’s plenty of ways that we could make it better. I think you’re actually hitting on one of the major weaknesses, which is: For a lot of elite universities, they’re kind of bundling together a few things. One of them is the great, world-class education that they’re providing, but the other is the status symbol of having been part of a select few people to have gone to Yale or gone to Harvard. That is an inherently scarce thing. If you increase the number of people going, then you’ve limited how effective of a signal that is, but it doesn’t necessarily diminish the great education that you’re getting on a technical level.

I would certainly be interested in exploring ways of, say, tying federal funding for research support to expanding the number of students that have access to these kinds of educations. So, I agree that we should certainly be trying to look at maybe levers we can use to encourage them to expand, because I think there’s a weird, perverse thing here where we’re bundling this really world-class education that doesn’t have to be scarce with the prestige of going to a very exclusive university that kind of is.

Are cities over, and, if they’re over, what does that do for the innovation engine? We’ll be missing a nacelle.

That is the third nacelle that I mentioned the article, these industrial clusters, talent clusters, or amalgamations — economists or urbanists use lots of different words to describe them. They’re basically the collection of very talented individuals, cutting-edge firms, and nascent industries, all in a close geographical environment where there can be lots of spillover between the kinds of conversations that are happening, the ideas being shared, and just people leaving to go to a different organization, or people bumping into each other.

Silicon Valley is probably the best example of this to a lot of Americans, but you have the interesting interplay of academics, scientists, engineers, and supply chain managers — people from all different kinds of sectors and different kinds of specialties — running into each other, bumping ideas around, and then that leads to a more-than-the-sum-of-their-parts effect where, if you were to take all of those exact same people and all those exact same companies and spread them out over a much larger geographical region, there’d be much less of that idea interplay that ends up producing more innovation and more creativity.

The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

It’s been a super important part of the United States’ innovation. It’s where you see a lot of the cutting edge firms come from those sorts of industrial clusters — a lot of the top ideas. They’re responsible for a disproportionate amount of GDP produced, of patents, of, again, any number of metrics that we care about tend to be clustered in these big amalgamations. They tend to correspond with cities — San Francisco, New York, Boston, Austin — and there’s a lot of concern about what’s going to be the effect of them post-COVID.

Again, I think like the other two engines, this is not a new thing. San Francisco, especially, has been facing the brunt of really bad zoning policies for decades. Housing is just not growing at the rate that it needs to, and that’s the number one reason why housing prices are so extremely exorbitant. It’s very difficult to try to move there to start a new company — to work there as a lower-level employee for some of these companies, because housing costs are just so, so high. But, of course, you also feel like you need to be there because that’s where the conversations are. That’s where all of this new innovation is happening.

There’s been this tension for a long while now, but you’ve kind of been seeing, in recent years, a slow, steady trickle of companies, investors, VC firms, and entrepreneurs leaving to either go to nearby regions or eventually just to go to whole new ones. Again, this pandemic is having an increasing effect on remote work, which is sort of the big conversation: Do people still need to be in these big clustered cities as everybody is being kept up at home? I’m staying in a 720 square-foot apartment with my wife, and we’re getting a little bit antsy.

Right. Because of the high living costs, and maybe the cities aren’t particularly well-run, as in San Francisco, so you’ll get some drift to some other areas, but are you concerned that this process will be accelerated in a way that we don’t want, just because people won’t want to live in cities anymore?

Now, I’m going to tell you, the baseline assumption of this podcast is that is not going to happen. But what do you think the risk of that happening, where cities just become really unattractive places?

I’m pretty skeptical of the idea that we’d see a massive, long-run decline of cities. Cities have survived plenty of plagues and diseases in the past. I think in the long run, I’m not too concerned about them, but I do think that there are short- to medium-term risks, and there’s also a geographic risk of: Where are these industrial clusters located? We have seen examples of decades — say, the 1970s in New York — where there was a large flight away from the city in a way to more suburban areas, and the urban’s core started to stagnate. That kind of leads to bad cycles where, as you have more wealthy people especially leaving, that leads to less tax revenue, which means that you can invest in public services less. There can be a perpetuation of bad cycles that can maybe make us lose a decade of urban progress or something. So, again, I’m not concerned about the long run; I think cities are going to be fine, but it would be bad for us to repeat 1970s New York in tons of other cities across the US.

The other factor here is that we could end up seeing a shift where, maybe as people move away from San Francisco, they decide to go somewhere else, and that starts to recreate the industrial cluster somewhere else, or maybe even spread it out. But there’s no guarantee that the United States is still going to be the place where that top, cutting-edge tech cluster resides.

You’ve seen for a long time: Toronto has actually been growing in size. They’ve been a pretty major AI hub, and they’re explicitly advertising on the basis of their lax immigration laws. You’ve seen, as far back as 2013, there have been billboards in San Francisco advertising, “Hey, having trouble bringing your top international workers here? Feel free to set up shop in Toronto. We have much laxer immigration laws here. We have a budding research university environment.”

They’re trying to recreate a lot of the things that made San Francisco such a successful tech cluster in Toronto, and it’s succeeding pretty well so far. As all of this exodus of talent away from Silicon Valley happens, there’s no guarantee that it either a) reforms in San Francisco, specifically, or b) even that it stays in the United States.

Some people have said, “Oh, wouldn’t it be good for all this talent to instead go to Austin, or to St. Louis or Kansas City?” There might be some of that, but there’s also going to be an exodus of talent internationally. There are a lot of advantages conveyed geopolitically from being the clear technological leader, and so I would hate for us to see the US lose its lead in that dimension.

What do you think about the push for industrial policy in the United States? And is that even the right term for investing more in things like science research, or 5G, or big “moonshot” projects?

Yeah, that is a hot topic right now. I’d say as a little bit of a plug: I’m co-launching a blog/newsletter with my colleague, Alec Stapp, and our first edition covers exactly this. We’re trying to untangle the morass of technology policy, innovation policy, and industrial policy, saying, “What are these things, and how can we separate them?”

One of the problems with industrial policy is that it’s so broad a term. People define it very differently, but if you take it as the deliberate fostering of an industry or industries in your country, then tons of things are industrial policy. R&D tax credits are industrial policy. But, because it’s so broad, you can also get lots of pretty bad industrial policies that also fall under that label, so the Jones Act, or Elizabeth Warren’s proposal last year for codetermination that she was calling industrial policy. Precisely, because it is so broad, a lot of both good and bad policies can end up falling under that umbrella.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at a political rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

I prefer “innovation policy,” because I think it captures a lot of the good things about industrial policy that we’re trying to talk about. How can we recognize that there is a positive externality from the ideas-generating innovative process that isn’t fully captured by a private industry? And we want to account for that to get up to the socially efficient level of innovation, but making sure that you’re always connecting all of your policies back to: How does this account for the positive externality of innovation or of idea spillovers? I think, so long as you’re rooted in that fundamental question, you’re going to end up capturing most of the good ideas in industrial policy while leaving out a lot of the bad ones, so I prefer innovation policy for that reason.

From my history of doing this podcast, I know a lot of economists do not like this question, but I’m going to ask you: If we really improved public policy in the three areas you mentioned, how fast could this economy grow? Could we hit 4 percent GDP growth again, or something close to that?

Yeah, that’s funny. I can see why so many economists bristle at that question. It’s difficult. I mean, it’s hard to know. I think, as an optimist by nature, I’m inclined to say that we probably could get closer. I don’t know. 4 percent is high, but maybe we get 3.5 — or close to 4, maybe. A lot of it is going to depend on the progress of a few specific technologies. AI is another thing that I cover and talk about a lot, and my answer depends on how quickly we can start implementing a lot of those more general purpose advancements across the rest of the economy.

There’s technology development, and then there’s technology diffusion, you know: How do we actually make sure it starts showing up in the productivity statistics? So I think that could be a big source of growth. Obviously, I’m pretty excited about the potential for things like driverless cars and drones. I hope to see industrial robotics take off more, so I certainly think there’s the potential for pretty high growth, probably not catch-up (7-8) growth that China has been experiencing, but 3-4 percent seems doable to me.

Have you noticed that a lot of people are skeptical about the importance of economic growth? If so, where do you think that comes from? Do people think the benefits of more growth are just going to go to the billionaires, or are they worried about the environment? They just want to look back on Walden Pond or something? What’s going on with that?

Yeah, you’re definitely seeing skepticism around those kinds of topics rise. I think part of it is maybe poor communication by economists in terms of what GDP captures and what it doesn’t. Tyler Cowen has talked in one of his books about the idea of sustainable economic growth as being the thing that we care about. You could imagine a world in which all we care about is GDP growth in the next 10-20 years, and an optimal policy would look very different than if we’re trying to help a civilization survive for the next thousand years. That would involve accounting for things like climate change, like asteroid deflection, like making sure we don’t have supervolcanoes explode — there’s a lot of existential risks that we should potentially be concerned about if we’re actually thinking about the long term, but sometimes those caveats don’t get communicated to the public.

I think part of it is also a sense that the world doesn’t feel positive-sum anymore, which gets to another thing about: How can we make sure that economic growth does feel positive-sum, that everybody’s benefiting, that it doesn’t have to be one person benefiting at the expense of someone else?

I think there’s also a cultural aspect of this. I’m pretty interested in what the cultural effects of missions like the Apollo programs were? I think what was cool about that was it was a very tangible, a very physical expansion of the frontier in a sense that that made it feel like Earth isn’t the only thing. Obviously, Earth is our home, Earth is great, but when you can show people that there is more, that we can actually push out, and that this is growing the pie in a very tangible way, I think that has cultural effects that run downstream which impact how people think about some of these programs. I think that might be one reason for a more expansive outer-space program. You can remind people of the fact that the pie can grow both economically and physically.

My guest today has been Caleb Watney. Caleb, thanks for coming on the podcast.

It was a great time. Thanks for having me on.

