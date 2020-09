Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 21:57 Hits: 3

The Trump administration issued an order Tuesday banning landlords from evicting tenants from properties they can no longer afford to rent due to income lost to the coronavirus pandemic.The order, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514695-trump-administration-issues-sweeping-eviction-ban-testing-limits-cdc-of