The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power?

Category: Economy Hits: 3

By Scott R. Anderson, Adrianna Pita

On Monday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee cannot compel former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with a congressional subpoena. Scott Anderson weighs in on the judicial panel’s reasoning for this decision, how subpoena fights between the White House and Congress have usually been resolved, and whether this decision has broader repercussions for congressional authority.

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power? What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power? What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power? What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power? What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power? What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power?  
image
mcgahn003.jpg?w=270

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/634917733/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~What-does-DC-Circuit-ruling-mean-for-House-subpoena-power/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version