Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 19:38 Hits: 22

The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514839-social-security-trust-fund-to-run-out-by-2031-cbo