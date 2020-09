Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 15:02 Hits: 11

Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday that the economy will need sustained support from the Fed in order to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Barkin said that while keeping...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514764-top-fed-official-us-economy-will-need-sustained-support