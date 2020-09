Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 17:55 Hits: 18

A revised method for calculating seasonally adjusted weekly unemployment claims is expected to reduce the headline number for initial jobless claims starting Thursday.The Labor Department announced last week that it was updating its methodology to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514812-weekly-jobless-claims-expected-to-drop-on-new-methodology