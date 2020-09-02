Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 17:07 Hits: 11

Source: Grant A. Driessen, Congressional Research Service, CRS Report, R46298, Updated August 25, 2020

The sudden decline in economic output following the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak has significantly altered the fiscal outlook for state and local governments. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act; P.L. 116-136), signed into law on March 27, 2020, created the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which provides $150 billion in direct assistance for state and local governments. This report briefly summarizes the background, purpose, and allocation details of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Table 1 provides total Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations and costs incurredby states, and Table 2 provides allocations and costs incurred for territories. A total of $149.5 billion was allocated to eligible governments as of August 12, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, eligible state and local governments (excluding tribal governments) reported $35.6 billion (or 25%) in costs incurred from allocated funds. Figure 1 and Figure 2 show state-level percentages of allocations incurred (through June 30, 2020) to state and local governments, respectively. Individual government allocations and costs incurred are provided in Table 3.

The post The Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act, Title V): Background and State and Local Data appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/09/the-coronavirus-relief-fund-cares-act-title-v-background-and-state-and-local-data.htm