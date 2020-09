Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 17:06 Hits: 6

The number of jobless people saying that unemployment insurance does not cover basic expenses including food, clothing, housing and transportation nearly doubled after key benefits expired in July.A new survey from Morning Consult found that 50...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514612-unemployed-struggle-to-cover-basic-expenses-following-cares-expiration-poll