Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 17:44 Hits: 6

The manufacturing sector continued recovering in August from the sharp downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but employment lagged, according to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) monthly manufacturing index.“After the coronavirus (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514621-manufacturing-up-but-employment-lags-ism