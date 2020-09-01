5 questions with Jason Crawford on studying and promoting human progress

Articles

Are America’s mechanisms for funding scientific research as effective as they could be? Do those who fear the negative consequences of technological progress have a point? And have Americans grown too complacent, at the expense of their enthusiasm for progress? On a recent episode of Political Economy, I discussed these, and many more, questions with Jason Crawford.

Jason is the author of the Roots of Progress blog, where he writes about the history of technology and industry and the philosophy of progress. He is also the creator of Progress Studies for Young Scholars.

Pethokoukis: You’ve been studying the history of progress for three years now. What have you learned? Did you learn things that were totally unexpected? Have you been forced to revise your priors in any way?

Crawford: There’s a number of things I feel that I’ve learned that seem almost obvious in retrospect, and yet I would not have anticipated them in the very beginning. One thing that really stood out to me as I was reading stories of invention and innovation of all kinds is just how important the different kinds of funding models are. How is progress funded and financed? How do we pay for it?

I kept running into stories where it seemed that progress stalled for years or decades, in part because it wasn’t being funded. The people who were working on it had a hard time raising money or were working with very few resources. Howard Florey’s lab at Oxford, which developed penicillin at the end of the 1930s and into 1940, is a great example. The lab was working on the biggest medical breakthrough of the decade, and yet it was a very underfunded lab that was really scrapping around for resources.

Where do you come down on how we fund innovation and scientific progress?

Once something presents a clear business opportunity for profit, our for-profit investment mechanisms do a pretty good job of supporting that innovation. All the incentives are aligned properly, in that investors are incentivized to take contrarian bets and get in early, because it’s by investing in something early that you can get the biggest returns if it succeeds.

But not everything works well in a for-profit investment model. Basic science and basic research operate on very long time horizons — much longer than the typical 10-year VC fund. And it’s hard to capture value in basic research — you can’t patent new laws of physics or biology, for instance. So instead, we fund these things with nonprofit models, including government spending and nonprofit private foundations.

But I’m concerned that the incentive structures in the nonprofit world are not aligned perfectly. For one, I don’t think that there’s a way people in the nonprofit world who have the foresight to back a project early on get rewarded for what they did, whereas for-profit investors do.

And I’m also concerned that in the nonprofit world, people shy away from risky investments. That’s because you can’t really “recoup the losses” of a failed non-profit investment in the same way you can in the for-profit world. So if you back something crazy and it flops, then that could be a career-ending move.

You clearly care about progress, but it seems to me that Americans don’t care about progress the way we used to. Instead of thinking about the future as a good place to live, we have a lot of nostalgia and fatalism in our politics. What happened to our enthusiasm for progress?

I see the same thing when I look throughout history and look at how people looked ahead to the future and how they celebrated progress.

On the days they completed the Transcontinental Railroad and the Brooklyn Bridge, there were massive celebrations in the streets. It’s hard for me to think of something that we have celebrated in that way in the last 50 years. It seems that we have taken on a much darker, bleaker view of the future — sci-fi seems to have become more dystopian, for instance.

Pedestrians wearing masks look at the city skyline from Brooklyn Bridge Park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

There’s more complacency now — life is comfortable today in a way that it never had been. But people are just unaware of how rough life used to be just 100 years ago. They don’t understand the amazing amount of the material abundance, comfort, and safety we now have, so they take it for granted.

At the same time, I think people have gotten a lot more worried about the unintended consequences of technology, focusing on safety risks, environmental damage, and so forth. As a result, people have turned a jaundiced eye to progress.

What do you say to those who are concerned about the negative consequences of technological progress?

There are real hazards in any technology, and that’s something we should be aware of. A typical reaction to this is to say, “If technology is risky, then maybe we should back off.” I have a different take: Safety itself is, or can be, a goal of technology.

We can achieve safety through applied intelligence and innovation. When we think about safety, we should think of it as something that we need to deliberately focus on and actively achieve rather than something that is achieved through a slowdown or stoppage. So the productive question to ask ourselves is: How do we develop safety-increasing technology as fast as we develop risk-increasing technology?

What is the Progress Studies for Aspiring Young Scholars program? And what is your goal with it?

This is an online learning program about the history of technology aimed at the high school level. We ran it over the summer as a summer program, and it was successful enough that we are going to keep it going into the fall.

We go over the history of technology, starting with the history of global living standards. What was it like to live as a hunter-gatherer? What was it like to live in the ancient or medieval world? And then how has our way of living and our standard of living changed today?

Then we go through a survey of the major discoveries and inventions that actually created that standard of living. How did we learn to mechanize agriculture and create synthetic fertilizers so that we can feed the entire world with 3 percent of the population? How did we learn how to fight germs through sanitation, water treatment, antibiotics, and vaccines? How did we begin to harness energy so that we didn’t have to depend on wind, water, and muscles? It’s topics like this that created the modern world.

