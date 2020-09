Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 23:18 Hits: 5

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday rejected a White House offer for a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, saying the latest proposal from the GOP falls well short of what is needed to help Americans weather the fallout from the COVID-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514223-pelosi-slams-gop-says-13-trillion-in-coronavirus-relief-not-enough