Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:01 Hits: 15

Nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 billion in coronavirus stimulus payments that were sent to dead people has been recovered, a Treasury Department official told the Government Accountability Office (GAO).The Treasury official's comment was included in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514459-treasury-70-percent-of-stimulus-payment-money-sent-to-dead-people-has-been