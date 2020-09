Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:00 Hits: 22

There is a growing gap between what markets are expecting and a likely wave of defaults among struggling companies before summer 2021, according to an analysis by S&P Global published Monday.The report by Nick Kraemer, head of S&P Global...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514472-markets-unprepared-for-wave-of-defaults-in-coming-months-sp-global