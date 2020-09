Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 20:24 Hits: 20

Stock markets closed out their best August since 1984 on Monday, with major indexes gaining upwards of 7 percent.On the final day of August trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 228 points, or 0.8 percent, and the S&P 500 closed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/514476-stocks-close-out-best-august-in-36-years