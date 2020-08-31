The future of US R&D spending: My long-read Q&A with Jonathan Gruber, Tony Mills, Margaret O’Mara, and Bret Swanson

Articles

US federal research and development (R&D) spending has fallen from nearly 1.9 percent to below 0.7 percent since the mid-1960s. At the same time, America has been struggling with low levels of productivity growth, and our position at the forefront of the technological frontier is no longer a sure thing. Policymakers could combat these challenges by increasing public support for research, thereby promoting innovation in the 21st century in the same way the Manhattan Project and Apollo Program did so in the 20th.

Such a solution raises additional questions: Should policymakers emphasize basic research or applied R&D? And should these funds be directed throughout the country or just to preexisting tech hubs? These questions, and many more, were recently discussed in an extended episode of Political Economy with Jonathan Gruber, Tony Mills, Margaret O’Mara, and Bret Swanson.

Jonathan Gruber is the Ford Professor of Economics at MIT and the co-author of “Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream.” Tony Mills is the director of the R Street Institute’s science policy program, which aims to equip policymakers with scientific expertise and to advance public policies that stimulate scientific innovation. Margaret O’Mara is the Howard & Frances Keller Endowed Professor of History at the University of Washington and the author of “The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.” And Bret Swanson is a visiting fellow at AEI, where he focuses on the impact of technology on the US economy, telecommunications, and internet regulation.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Before we begin about where we need to go and what we need to do to get there, I want to spend at least a few minutes on a bit of history, which I want to start with Margaret. What has been, up until now, the American formula historically for scientific and technological progress? What’s been the American system that’s worked for us?

O’Mara: I think the short answer is the federal government threw a lot of money in technologists’ and scientists’ direction and got out of the way. It’s a real contrast to other industrialized nations. There was a massive surge of spending starting with World War II, with the Manhattan Project, continuing in the Cold War. It was partially done directly inside the government (growing government agencies, government research agencies), but it was also money that flowed from public coffers to universities — public and private — to private industry from massive defense contractors — aerospace giants like Boeing and Lockheed — and to also smaller — in some cases, startup — companies. Some of the pioneer Silicon Valley startups that helped bring the silicon semiconductors to the valley had a significant book of business from the military and from the government generally, and that started the flywheel going.

Pethokoukis: The phrase “industrial policy” gets tossed around, which kind of evokes images of a bunch of bureaucrats at the Department of Energy and Department of Defense picking companies and picking sectors. Was this industrial policy coming out of World War II that we saw?

Gruber: I would jump in and say it’s really a term of art. I would say “no,” because industrial policy implies more guidance. As Margaret said, it was really a general expansion. I think it was a little bit more hands on than Margaret says, in the sense that essentially these were targeted goals, but with a lot of extra spending.

A great example is what happened when the government wanted to invent a mine-sniffing robot. It gave a bunch of money to a small Cambridge company called iRobot. It gave them a lot of money. They invented it and realized they had on their hands something that became the Roomba. So it was directed in the sense they had a grant to do something; it’s just that that money then spilled over into something else. There was some direction, but I wouldn’t call it industrial policy because it wasn’t about trying to protect a nascent industry. It wasn’t about favoring one industry or another. It was about spending money to get stuff the government wanted to fight the war, cold or hot.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Baluyot of the Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD), Naval Medical Research Center, Bethesda, Maryland, loads unknown samples into capillary tubes for a Rugidized Advance Pathogen Identification Device (RAPID) analysis at the New York Department of Health, Public Health Laboratories, New York, October 25, 2001. Via REUTERS

Mills: Expanding on that, Margaret mentioned World War II as a pivot point. I think one of the keys was the famous report that Vannevar Bush, FDR’s science advisor, wrote — “Endless Frontier” — which sort of laid the framework for a lot of postwar science policy.

One of Bush’s key insights, I think, was recognizing that the large-scale, organized research efforts during the war were successful in part because of scientific discoveries, many of which were made before the war. So there were deep reservoirs of scientific knowledge that could be drawn on. You can see that in the development of radar, nuclear bombs, and even computing.

He wasn’t successful in his efforts to get science policy as he wanted it in every respect, but one of his key insights was something like what Margaret said: “support without control” (wanting the government to have a role in science policy, but to not control the direction of that research).

Here, I think it’s useful to distinguish between technological development and scientific research. It may be the case that in technological research, you have a particular goal along the lines that Dr. Gruber was outlining before, but a lot of the kinds of scientific breakthroughs that were key to innovation come from unexpected places, typically by researchers choosing their own directions. That was, I think, part of the key ingredients there, which we can talk more about the present perhaps later. That’s one of the key ingredients that I worry we’re now overlooking.

Pethokoukis: We know about the atom bomb, and you mentioned radar, and we know about the Apollo program. The ’50s and ’60s were very productive decades, but were they productive decades because of a lot of government spending on research?

How much of that was instead built on what happened in the ’20s and ’30s? There’s been research that says the ’20s and ’30s were actually really innovative, productive decades for the United States. How much of the success of the ’50s and ’60s was built on that prewar innovation, versus actually what was going on during those decades?

Mills: I think it depends on what we mean exactly, I think. But I think it’s fair to say that some of the key scientific discoveries before the war did provide reservoirs that we’re still drawing on. Just to name the most obvious examples: quantum physics, which was developed in the early part of the 20th century; think about electromagnetism, beginning all the way in the 19th century. You wouldn’t have had radar developed in the 20th century without the kind of backlog of scientific research done in studying electromagnetic waves, for example.

Computing is another example. Even quantum computing depends — in a lot of its key formal architecture — on insights from mathematical logic that were discovered 100 years ago. So I don’t want to say that there hasn’t been innovation or scientific discovery since then by any means. Life sciences are a great counter-example to that. But there were, I think, very foundational discoveries made in what scholars sometimes call the second scientific revolution, and we’re still the beneficiaries of those discoveries.

O’Mara: I’ll add to that, Tony. I think there’s a really interesting symbiosis of public and private that we see historically. Take the transistor, for example, right? The transistor is co-invented at Bell Labs, the industrial research lab of AT&T. AT&T has so much money in the bank because it’s a regulated monopoly. It basically has the license to deliver universal telephone service and make money doing it, but it also is limited from doing anything else. It continually tries to get out of its lane once it has these incredible inventions that are coming out of Bell Labs and commercializes them.

Via Twenty20

Funnily enough, the transistor itself was one important piece of this story, where AT&T is constantly trying to get into computing and the DOJ is swatting it back. In 1956, a consent decree that was a response to AT&T trying to move too far beyond telephony required the company to license the transistor for free, and license subsequent related technologies for pretty cheap.

Gordon Moore (of Moore’s Law) — and I’m sure Bret can talk more about that — himself said we would’ve not had a silicon semiconductor industry in the valley without that. And so you have the growth of the silicon semiconductor industry itself — private sector growth — but it’s facilitated by the Apollo program. Government’s a major customer; it’s also a major instigator of research.

So I think going forward that’s a really important thing to recognize: that you have the scientists we were talking about, Vannevar Bush and others, that were not off in their ivory towers. They were in the West Wing of the White House telling Truman and Eisenhower what was what. That really close relationship is something that has frayed over time. If we really want to rebuild something, we need to look to that model and recognize how these different pieces work together.

Gruber: To add to that, I think it’s really important because, bringing the nerdy economics into it, the fundamental question here is about whether the government crowds out private innovation or crowds in private innovation. The evidence is pretty consistent that it crowds it in. If you look at the NIH, for example, well-identified estimates suggest every one dollar of NIH spending leads to eight dollars of follow on R&D.

I think time and time again there’s a complementarity between the government’s efforts. You can sort of think of the government, as Margaret said at the beginning, as putting down the kindling, and then the private sector creates the flames. But I think that could not happen with the government putting down the kindling everywhere it did.

Pethokoukis: Bret, is this sort of a false choice? Every two years in The Wall Street Journal, I see something on the editorial page about who invented the internet, and those op-ed pieces usually reassure me that it was really the private sector and the government was only at the edges. Again, it seems like, as Margaret was saying, that the American system which has worked has really been both a vigorous public sector doing a lot of research and sometimes directing that money, but also a very vibrant private sector commercializing those innovations.

Swanson: I think that’s right. I think you need both. On the internet point in particular, it was ARPA saying that we needed a new communications idea (decentralized and packet-based, maybe). They went out and hired private consultants to start building this. So there was a germ from the government — from the Pentagon — and it was a terrific idea. But it didn’t do a whole lot for several decades, right? It connected scientists and engineers, and it really did take the entrepreneurial, privatized explosion of the mid-’90s to then unleash the full forces.

You could absolutely say it was both but, like so many of these things, I want to emphasize that you absolutely do need the entrepreneurial, decentralized efforts in order to fully realize the power of these ideas. I look a lot at healthcare, not to the extent that Dr. Gruber does, but a lot of my research is focused on the absolutely flat productivity growth in healthcare, really as far back as we can measure.

At the same time, we have these amazing innovations in genomics, robotics, surgery, and just across the field in healthcare. I don’t know that there’s been a lack of research productivity in bio and healthcare and so forth, but there, I think, has been a real problem in getting those amazing researches into the market in a value-oriented way that, like the transistor and like the internet, dramatically reduces costs and improves quality for the masses. That’s what we’ve not seen in healthcare, despite amazing scientific and technological advances.

So you need it all. You need the NIH, you need hospitals, you need universities doing research, but you also need that transmission mechanism of thousands or millions of entrepreneurs tinkering with those ideas, coming up with their own ideas, and then delivering explosive products that really can change the industry. That’s what I’m looking for.

Technicians visit a new hybrid operating room of the IHU, Institute of Image-Guided Surgery in Strasbourg, France, September 29, 2016. The hybrid operation room of the IHU combines the most advanced minimally invasive surgery techniques and the latest medical imaging technologies, resulting in the most advanced surgery platform of the world. Picture taken September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Pethokoukis: We’ve seen a big decline in federal research spending — by two-thirds. Granted, a good chunk of that was the space program, but still, in the ’50s and ’60s you had very fast growth, a lot of optimism, and a lot of technological optimism. A lot of comments back then certainly thought that there was going to be very fast growth basically forever.

Then we stopped spending as much on what is a pretty key part of it: science research. Why didn’t we keep spending a lot if that seemed to be working? I mean, people had to realize at the time that we were spending a lot on research. Why did we stop doing it? And then it kind of dropped off with the Apollo program, went flat, and then dropped off again in the 2000s.

Why has this not been a bigger priority? Why do we let this happen?

Gruber: In my book with Simon Johnson, Jumpstarting America, we offer three reasons, so I’m going to go first and then let the historian fact check me.

We have three reasons. The first reason is that politicians and scientists stopped growing in the same direction. When there was a common enemy in the form of Hitler, or Sputnik, or the moon, they could get together and row in the same direction. But when they started disagreeing about Vietnam and scientists started saying, “Wait a second, we don’t need supersonic aircraft”, it led to politicians saying, “Wait a second, what am I getting out of you anyway?” and stopped respecting scientific opinion.

The second issue was really — we call it in the book, and I’m going to use this term a little bit — the hubris of scientists, in the sense that scientists literally started worrying about how electricity would be free, and we’d have a nuclear pen, and sort of downplayed radiation poisoning, and downplayed some of the side effects of what they were doing. And then Silent Spring was a real turning point in that when Rachel Carson, who had actually been a very pro-science reporter, put her book out talking about the unknown damages of pesticides. I think it made people realize that science wasn’t this universal good that maybe scientists had pitched it as.

Then, finally, and probably most important, I’ll say as the public finance economist, is budgetary pressure. We had two things happen. First, we had enormous spending increases from the Vietnam War, and then the introduction of great society programs. Then with Ronald Reagan coming in —whether he’s the cause or the effect we could debate — but the bottom line is that it started back in 1980 with a massive anti-tax revolution in the US, and the share of our economy that’s raised in taxes has fallen by about 4 percent since Ronald Reagan came into office. That’s a lot of money, and so in a world where we have these mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare (which have to get paid every year) and a declining tax base, the discretionary programs get shrunk, and R&D is in that category. How’d I do, Margaret?

O’Mara: Perfect. Three out of three. I totally agree, and I think it’s a reminder that so much has been shaped by this late ’60s-early ’70s moments of the “guns and butter” problem created by Vietnam. Look, all of this is really expensive, and even while America was trying to shoot for the moon, there was plenty of contemporaneous criticism over: “Shouldn’t we be spending money on other things here on the planet?” It was a very high-tax, high-spend moment.

And with the crisis of confidence in American leadership that first Vietnam, and then Watergate, and then the broader temperament of the ’60s in the US and globally, scientists themselves go from being these trusted advisors, these people that Eisenhower called “my scientists,” to people that presidents from Nixon forward, of both parties, did not embrace quite as quickly.

There’s this real revolt against expertise for good reason. Excesses of science and technology and techno-optimism — that proves not to be good for the population or the planet. And all of this is very expensive. Scientists were spending lots of money on things that don’t immediately have a commercial application, and it was very hard to build political momentum for it. Why did we spend so much money before? It was the Cold War.

War, turns out, is a very good reason. That builds political momentum if you have a geopolitical threat, so I think that another challenge for right now is understanding, “Where does this fit into the many competing priorities?”

Pethokoukis: We’re going to be talking for a few moments about the wisdom of spending a lot more money on research, how it should be spent exactly, where it should be spent, but first, let’s discuss the “why” it should be spent.

What have we missed out on by not spending that much on science research over the past half-century? 40 years? Would we be way more technologically advanced today had we kept that spending at nearly — maybe not on the space program anymore, but on something else — at 2 percent of GDP as opposed to where it is now? Is there just all this progress that we kind of left on the table?

Swanson: Well, you could say “not spending,” but I think the others explained why pretty well, especially the budgetary pressures, or you could say “misspending” in some cases, right? It’s easy for us now, with 20/20 hindsight looking back, but I would just say for the past 40 years, physicists have been studying string theory, right? That’s been the big thing. I’m not sure that we have much to show for that, and I think people are finally starting to realize that maybe that was a dead end. Maybe we should’ve branched out in other directions sooner.

Can I say that we would’ve found something bigger and better if we would’ve dedicated some of those dollars to some other possibilities? I can’t say that, but I do think we need to be better about not letting money get funneled so directly into certain research paths that aren’t bearing fruit.

Mills: I would add here that we’ve talked about the trend where you essentially had the government seated as the lead on R&D spending, but one of the aspects of that which I think is very significant — it’s often overlooked — is that it’s well known the private sector has picked up the slack there, right? So, now the ratio has sort of flipped and the majority of R&D spending is the private sector. But what’s happened because of that flip is an eclipse in particular of basic scientific research.

Even the majority of government spending on R&D skews toward the applied research and development side, and not only within DOD. Once you have that ratio inverted, the vast majority of private sector research is not basic, and there’s reason to think that even what the private sector categorizes as basic research is not really basic research.

I know that there are disagreements about this term and whether we can even talk about basic versus applied science and so on, but I do think that this shift toward more use-driven research is significant, and it may be part of the reason why we have some of the problems that we have. I would again point back to the historical precedent where basic scientific research generated, often in unpredictable ways, enormous practical returns on investment.

University of Colorado Boulder undergraduate researcher Mason Bell drives Armstrong, an assembly robot that utilizes low latency telerobotics that would allow close to real time video monitoring of operations on the far side of the moon, at a lab in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., June 24, 2019. Picture taken June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Ciaglo

Counter to the string theory example, I would say, is in the life sciences, where we are comparatively strong in basic science through NIH — which funds an enormous amount of basic scientific research, 80 percent of which is done extramurally, outside the NIH campuses. We have, in the past half-century, had really important breakthroughs there that have generated all kinds of positive technological feedbacks and innovations.

I agree that the ’60s, that era when there was this backlash against science, part of the story there, I think, is that a lot of the scientific research was being done through the DoD. Not all; NASA is a great counter-example. The NASA research was framed around national interest, vis-a-vis the Cold War, and so on.

Going back to Vannevar Bush, that was not his intention. One of the things that he worried about as World War II ended was the military retaining control of scientific research. I’ve often thought, had he been more successful in that effort of prioritizing civilian science, it may have lessened some of the backlash that happened in the subsequent decades, but that’s speculative.

Pethokoukis: It’s certainly an amazing coincidence, though, that we’ve had this long term decline in science research spending. At just about the same time, we had this downshift in productivity growth. Jonathan, can I link those two things together in any way?

Gruber: You know, I think it really comes to your excellent question, Jim, which was one thing we struggled with the most in writing our book: How do you prove the absence of something? How do you prove what would’ve happened if we had spent the money? I think one way you prove that is you look at what happened in other countries that did spend the money, and you look at examples like we show in our book of industries that were born in the US that we gave up on.

Take the great example of viral analysis and synthetic biology — invented at MIT, funded by the NSF. We invented synthetic biology; we created the first important synthetic biology product, which is a synthetic treatment for malaria, and then the NSF stopped funding it. The government decided it wouldn’t fund it anymore. It’s now a major growing industry and job creator in other parts of the world. You can see this in industry over and over again.

Margaret raised a really important point: This is expensive, and you have to take a portfolio approach. I don’t know how we got away with it, but in the ’50s and ’60s we spread money around, and there were a bunch of failures. It was a bunch of string theory: a bunch of stuff that didn’t work and a few things that did work.

Basically, this is the way private investors make their money. Venture capitalists earn 70 percent of their money on 7 percent of their investments. So the question is: How can we get the government to take that portfolio approach to be able to spend big?

A great example right now, Jim, is what we have to do with vaccines. We see that we need to invest in lots of different vaccines for COVID, even though we only need one to work. But the way you get there — and get there quickly — is to invest in a lot. At the end of the day, if you spent $100 billion total on it, who cares if you fix something that’s costing the global economy $350 billion a month? You spend big, and you’re willing to take the risk, and I think it’s clear if we’d done more of that, we’d have grown faster.

Drawing the link is super hard. There is strong evidence if you look at, for example, John Van Reenen’s work, which has shown strong evidence of using well-identified econometric strategies of high rates of return to R&D spending, and he has a recent paper looking at defense R&D spending which showed important effects on growth and job creation. The evidence is out there, but asking how much the productivity slowdown is due to R&D, that’s hard.

Pethokoukis: You have a plan, so give me the short version of your plan. How much do you want to spend? Like Tony mentioned, we have basic research, applied research, and mission-oriented research. How much do you want to spend? Where do you want to spend it?

Gruber: Okay, so the short version — and once again, this is with Simon Johnson and we developed this in our book — this is a three-pronged plan. The first prong is the massive, historic (by recent standards) investment in R&D. The US currently spends about 0.6 percent of GDP on public R&D, leaving us 12th in the world. We would raise that by half a percent of GDP, moving us up to second or third in the world, depending on how you count things.

That’s about a trillion dollars over 10 years. We estimate that that kind of investment, based on past economic research, could create four million new jobs, and could go a long way towards bringing us back towards more rapid growth.

Coming to Tony’s question, is it applied? Is it basic? The answer is yes to all. This is Margaret’s point. You take lots of bets in lots of areas. You do a lot more basic research, but you also pay attention to the application of that research and, in particular, you pay attention to solving the valley of death: the fundamental problem that right now, early-stage investors like venture capitalists only want to invest in new apps. They don’t want to invest in fundamental technologies, and you have to solve that problem by promoting things like the SBIR program, which is a bipartisan program. Indeed, Marco Rubio wants to double the size of the SBIR program. It’s a government loan program. You invest all over the place. That’s step one.

Step two is to recognize that both public and private investors have had a strong bias towards a small set of coastal, superstar cities. As folks at Brookings have shown, 90 percent of all the new high tech jobs have arisen in about 10 cities across the US over the last 15 or 20 years. That’s due to both private VC, two-thirds of which is concentrated in five cities, and public R&D, which has been following the Vannevar Bush model — a great man, but elitist — and gone to the very top, elite, coastal universities.

Via Twenty20

We need to recognize that there’s a lot of opportunities around our country, a lot of lost Einsteins out there who, with funding, could actually create great new ideas. We need to spread that around our country. We denote 102 places that are highly educated, have excellent universities, and have a low cost of living, and therefore could be next-generation tech hubs.

The second part of our three-pronged plan is to hold a competition — to follow Amazon, which had a competition for its HQ2. But instead of the competition being about who can give it the biggest tax break, instead it’s a competition about who can be the next tech hub. There would be a competition, a public commission, a non-partisan commission, to decide where to throw some money to train tech hubs. But this would not be for the whole billion dollars. We’re very clear; most of the billion is given out through typical mechanisms, but a dedicated share.

Then finally, we think there need to be mechanisms for ensuring the returns to these new innovations return to the public sector. Some have talked about public ownership, like Mariana Mazzucato. We’re not sure we like that. Another way to do it is to recognize that if you can create new tech hubs, that’s going to raise the value of land a lot. Let’s capture the excess return to that land and redistribute that to people. We need mechanisms to capture that.

The good news, Jim, is that policymakers are listening to us and, indeed, there’s a bill out there right now called the Endless Frontiers Act, a bipartisan, bicameral bill. Chuck Schumer and Ro Khanna on the Democratic side, and Senator Young and Representative Gallagher on the Republican side, have put together a bill which is $110 billion over five years, which has a lot of these elements. It’s a lot of money to R&D, but it also has $10 billion to creating new tech hubs. So there’s some interest in this. We think the scale should be big. As Margaret said, you got to spend a lot of money to make this work, but that, in a nutshell, is what we lay out.

Pethokoukis: Just a few pieces of that: Do we have evidence that we can create tech hubs through very smart planning and the direction of resources? Is there evidence that that’s possible?

Gruber: There’s absolutely evidence that government initiative can create tech hubs.

Pethokoukis: I know there’s Silicon Valley. Is there a second one?

Gruber: Here’s my favorite example in the book: Which city in America is the worldwide home of the computer simulation industry, and the home of the largest university by enrollment in our country? The answer is Orlando, Florida.

Now, that might come as a surprise to you. What happened? We go through this story in detail in the book. But, basically, Lyndon Johnson, as a political favor, put a Navy base in Orlando. What do you do with a landlocked Navy base? You train people, including battle simulation. The University of Central Florida in 1978 — at the time, a midsize, mediocre university — had the innovative idea of taking the battle simulation unit off the Navy base and putting it below the university and building a research park around it.

Today, the Central Florida Research Park has 10,000 jobs in East Orlando, 45 minutes from Disney, and has added 100,000 jobs in 30 years. Meanwhile, the University of Central Florida is now the largest university by enrollment. They have a great basketball team, as you know, and they have the 10th ranked electrical engineering department in the country.

So this can happen. Now, we are proposing something new. This example happened through a political favor. We don’t want it to happen that way. We think that’s a mistake, and the fundamental challenge is: How do you overcome the politics? We all know about Birmingham, Alabama — it is there through political favors, and other tech hubs came from political favors.

We’d like to have an apolitical process. There is an example of doing that, which is a reverse example, which is the Base Closing Commission. We all remember House of Cards season one. That’s what he’s testifying in front of: the base-closing commission. That faced an even harder challenge, which is: How do you close military bases? They set up an apolitical commission that did that. We’d like to think you can set up a similar apolitical expert process to open tech hubs, but we admit this is a new frontier. So we raise the possibility, but we think there’s a lot of work to be done to make sure you get this right.

Pethokoukis: Let me ask — first Bret, then Tony — how confident are you all? Do you like this plan? Would you change this plan? Has the government’s response to this virus over the past months given you more or less confidence in their ability to execute on sort of complicated research plans?

Swanson: Very good question. I’ve got a bunch of responses. I think the plan has potential. I want to be open to it, and I’m sympathetic to a lot of parts of it. I just have some questions.

I’m not denying the benefits of clusters and agglomeration — I think those things will continue to be important: people gathering and bouncing ideas off each other, right? On the other hand, there are a bunch of tools that we have now (the internet, cloud computing) that allow us to do amazingly powerful, decentralized research. You mentioned simulations, where now people across the globe can tap into AWS or Azure and have this amazing power at their fingertips. Similarly, now those types of simulation methodologies are going into bio. I can run bio-simulations on computers now instead of in giant labs. That’s not for everything. We’ll still need labs and so forth, but that’s one point: I do think the power of decentralization is a factor. Whether we need physical hubs like we used to know them, I’m not sure.

Being from Indiana, I’ve certainly recognized the local economic development benefits, however, of seeing more places achieve what we’ve done on the coast. So I’m for that.

Sure, the last couple months — indeed, the last number of decades — could teach you the lesson that centralized bureaucracies maybe haven’t done the best thing. There’s an example from healthcare again: We very quickly sequenced the genome of this virus (the RNA), and it spread across the world (the code), but the CDC and FDA wouldn’t let these decentralized people, including at the University of Washington, produce the tests that they knew how to make.

And so that’s, of course, more of an applied question, but I do think that even those people that are very open to Dr. Gruber’s plan and others like it are going to have an uphill battle to gain the political support.

Gruber: Okay. Bret, those are great points, so let me respond to each of them. So, one: You’ve raised a really interesting point: Is agglomeration dead? Now that we’re all on Zoom, is this the death of agglomeration? Look, if agglomeration was going to die, it would’ve died. We’ve had the internet, and we’ve had cheap flights, but agglomeration’s gotten stronger. So I don’t think it’s the death of agglomeration. I could be wrong, but I think we’ll be surprised five years from now at how little this pandemic affects the forces of agglomeration. I think they will continue.

The other question you raised, Bret, is whether something like this could really get traction. As I said, I’m pleased that there’s a bill out there. It’s getting traction. But the other point, you know, it comes back to your point about Indiana, which is: When we talk about spreading the R&D wealth, in some sense, we think you can argue both sides of whether that’s productive or not. Some could say, “Oh, my elitist colleagues here in Cambridge say all the smart people are in Cambridge, you shouldn’t give the money to Indiana.” Others could say, “Well, look at the cost of doing research in Cambridge. It’s three times as high as Indiana.” So, even if you’re one-third as productive in Indiana, it’s still a better use of dollars. You could argue that both ways.

What I think you can’t argue is the politics, which is if we just continue to say, “Let’s give more money to Cambridge and Berkeley,” it’s not going to pass. But if you tie it with recognizing that we can spread this wealth around the country, not in a purely distributive way — we’re not talking about Appalachia —we’re talking about real, honest to goodness, highly-educated places that can be tech hubs. Remember: But for the fact Bill Gates was born in Seattle, Seattle wouldn’t be a tech hub. So there are places that can be tech hubs, and, by recognizing that, maybe you can bring together a coalition of local people around the country who want the jobs with scientists who realize the need for the R&D.

The unique architecture and campus grounds of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are pictured in this photo taken on January 27, 2012 as seen from the Space Needle’s observation deck in Seattle. The Gates Foundation’s Visitor Center is set to open on February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Pethokoukis: Tony, when you hear this plan, are you concerned that once this also filters through the political systems, there will be a lot of money spent on whatever these sort of hot-take concerns of the time are? Whether it’s 5G or making sure we can compete with Huawei or chip-making, simply creating a vast reservoir of science may not seem as interesting or as pressing as whatever the concern of the moment is.

Mills: Let me preface by saying I, too, am sympathetic with a lot of the motivations of that bill, and I want to be open to it, and there are aspects of it that I like. I think, on the centralization point, for example, one of the virtues of that bill is that it does take the Bush idea of funneling money through the university system and leveraging our decentralized research establishment. Of course, it does it by looking at technology rather than basic science, which is very un-Bushian, and doing it through NSF — which is also quite ironic, because that was the agency created partly because of Bush’s efforts, whose primary purview is basic science.

But I think the issue that you raise, Jim, speaks to the broader concern of mine, which is it’s not merely a matter of money. If you think about a historical case, you can look at federal R&D spending during World War II and after, and we can talk about the drop-off of that and look at productivity drop-off — and I’m very sympathetic with the idea that R&D funding is valuable — but the question is why. Why was it valuable? It’s not enough to just look at the expenditure. You also have to look at the underlying scientific discoveries and innovations that made things possible.

You can give a lot of money to a lot of scientists that have some interesting ideas, but if there wasn’t a broader infrastructure in which to transfer that knowledge to make it actionable — and to have the kind of feedbacks that we were talking about between scientists and engineers and people working the private sector and so on — then it wouldn’t amount to much. Similarly, you could imagine giving a lot of money to engineers without supporting the scientific underlaying of that, and expanding the existing technological frameworks we have, but not doing anything truly innovative in the sense of the kinds of foundational inventions that we have referenced in the course of this conversation.

I think the content of the research does matter, and you can see this in the postwar period where this issue of attributing causality is notoriously thorny, but many of the sectors that are documented to have flourished after the war are traceable to federal R&D spending in the relevant areas. But if you look at what those sectors are, they’re also the sectors where we had tremendous scientific advances — many of those advances before the war.

My point is that you did need the money, and you needed the organized research, but you also needed a broader ecosystem of discovery and invention: one that depends, in very crucial respects, on science, as opposed to technology. I worry that in some of the framing of our current policy debates, we’re neglecting that, and I see that in the Endless Frontiers bill. As you point out, you then get a problem: If we emphasize only the use-directed aspect of research, we tend to then focus on the kind of fashionable issues of the moment.

Here’s a thought experiment: Say it was 1940 — but the state of science was at 1900-levels — and the federal government said, “We want to build a superweapon.” Where do you think they would’ve directed the money to do that? The answer would not be to a patent clerk who wanted to study pollen grain suspended in fluid, but Einstein’s theory of Brownian motion was key to the development of atomic theory. In 1900, scientists were still debating whether or not there were atoms at all, so you can’t develop, for example, a nuclear bomb if you don’t know that there are atoms, you don’t know that there are nuclei, and you don’t know about fission.

So, if you had asked folks in Washington, “Hey, we would like to develop this superweapon. What should we do with it?” and you didn’t have the relevant science on hand, it’s not obvious what the answer would’ve been, but I think we can guess that it probably wouldn’t have been directed towards the kinds of research that actually wound up being useful.

In fact, we do have some evidence of what the answer would’ve been because the British government actually did put out an award for building a weapon in the lead up to World War II. They were trying to use radio technology — they essentially wanted to build a ray gun that could kill a sheep from 100 yards away. Needless to say, that project didn’t go anywhere.

I’m not trying to say that there’s no value in the applied technological side of things, by any means, and I agree that one of the problems that we face now is that we don’t have as much of this feedback between the relevant research communities in the public and private sectors. But I worry about trying to pick and choose the horses that we want to ride because historical precedents suggest that the pickers tend not to be sufficiently imaginative in doing that.

Pethokoukis: Margaret, the historical precedent also is that it’s helpful if the US sees itself under some sort of threat: a competitive threat or a military threat. Is the fact we have rising China — even though a lot of people would be very happy if China was not a factor — isn’t that kind of helpful if you think there are all these discoveries that are yet to be made, and we need that kind of catalyst or we just won’t spend the money?

O’Mara: I agree. You know, this Cold War is very different from the other Cold War, and I think what makes it tricky technologically is we already have closely intertwined systems, whereas in the case of, say, Soviet computing and US computing, they were two completely different silos. Two different ecosystems are already bound up economically.

One piece of this larger conversation: It’s not just about the technology or the science itself, but also about the people who do it, right? It’s about human capital production. It’s about talent, where the talent is, and how you foster talent. That’s actually a really big piece of the Cold War push that was, again, driven by freaking out about this threat of the Soviet threat.

So much of the conversation in the early 1950s, as the Cold War is ramping up, is that the Soviets are producing so many more scientists, so many more PhDs in science, so many more technologists and engineers, that it was a numbers game, and this became an impetus for immense investment in higher education. There was already a big public investment in higher ed in the form of the GI Bill, which was growing the college population significantly. But I think that’s really important.

I was so struck when I was putting my book together, when I was sitting down and talking with these venture capitalists and technologists in their 80s and 90s who have done very well for themselves at the end of their lives. But they started off as young men with two cents to their name. The first generation in the valley was made up primarily of people from very modest backgrounds. If you had family connections, or if you went to a prep school, if you had a rich father, you usually stayed on the east coast and went to work on Wall Street or at a Fortune 50 company.

Whereas people like Bob Noyce, Gordon Moore, Dave Packard, Bill Hewlett — I could go on and on — they’re these guys from small towns whose families are very, you know, modest backgrounds. All these guys have is their engineering smarts, and this big public investment gives them this opportunity. It creates this escalator of upward mobility, and we see this again and again. Steve Jobs — his father didn’t graduate high school, but he got a job in the Santa Clara Valley working in the laser industry, and he didn’t have a college degree, but there was this opportunity created by all of this spending and the ancillary economic activity and all of the degrees that were produced.

I think that’s another piece when we think about, okay, how do we make Cleveland into a bigger tech hub? How do we leverage Madison, Wisconsin or these other places that already have big research universities, and spread the tech wealth geographically? It’s about people and education.

Pethokoukis: Does Silicon Valley, do you think, want government to do a lot more? Or is the attitude “We got this”?

O’Mara: The attitude is, “We got this.” Look, it’s a really powerful and a really compelling story that Silicon Valley has told about itself as a place that actually, when we think about the big companies that drive the valley and the Seattle tech economies now, they come out of this post-Vietnam generation of technologists who were very consciously turning away from the military industrial complex, and turning away from the government generally, and saying, “The less you regulate us, the less you tax us, the less you get in our business, the more we’re going to be able to do.”

But there is this foundational role of government with R&D spending — again, on blue sky stuff, that no company in its right mind would be spending money on — because where’s the commercial application in the near term?

Pethokoukis: Not Google ads or anything like that?

O’Mara: No. Look, it’s fantastic that billions of dollars are being spent by Google and Microsoft and these other huge companies. Awesome. But they are publicly traded companies accountable to their shareholders. It’s different than just a public agency that’s accountable to the citizens, that is there ostensibly for a public good. Industrial research (corporate research) plays a critical role in the ecosystem, but it’s different. It can’t be the only thing we rely on, nor can we rely on philanthropy. As massive as the new foundations that have come out of tech are, they’re still not anything compared to the annual budget of NIH, for example. You can’t compare it.

Via Twenty20

Gruber: I think it’s really important to build on Margaret’s point, and I think Bret or Tony mentioned the inversion that now there’s more private, less public R&D. But let’s remember they’re not the same thing. It’s not just that one’s about R and one’s about D. It’s that one’s public and one’s private.

Corporate scientists used to be some of the leading public intellectuals in our country. Corporate scientists would win the Nobel Prizes. Now, corporate scientists don’t publish. Publications by corporate scientists are down by 60 percent in the last several decades — in particular, in high impact areas. The R&D, yes, there are these exciting new R&D ventures in these companies, but they’re turned inwards. They’re about returns to that company. They’re not about producing general knowledge that allows for more general development of technology.

Pethokoukis: What is the case for focusing all this money on existing institutions versus a prize- or award-style system for breakthroughs and innovations? So, think of these big kind of XPRIZES, but much bigger for these big ideas and big breakthroughs. What about doing that instead, or in addition?

Swanson: I think it’s an interesting question, and whether it’s prizes or a new institution or branching out, I think there’s a lot of evidence that across not just our research community but institutions in general, I think we’ve had a lot of sclerosis, right? A lot of stuck thinking. I don’t think it would be a bad idea to look for new sources, set up new institutions, and maybe that’s possibly even part of what Dr. Gruber is thinking with his regional diversity program.

So I don’t think that’s a bad idea, and it leads to another point that I wanted to make: Science is all about pursuing knowledge wherever it takes you, and one thing I’m really worried about, and I think is going to be important for sustaining political support for this, is that science has to be open-ended. We have to be able to ask questions and find whatever answers it gives us.

There’s an apocryphal quote from Richard Feynman: “I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.” I’m a little worried that at this moment especially, we’re in a space where the possible conversations that we can have are being constrained, and especially in science, we need to make sure that our researchers and scientists can go wherever the science leads them.

O’Mara: I have a “yes, and” answer here, which is yes, I think prizes and big centerpiece initiatives can jumpstart things, everything from John Kennedy saying, “We will reach the moon by the end of this decade” to the DARPA prize for autonomous vehicles that got all these teams competing with each other, and really advanced the state of the art.

But it’s also systemic. When I think of what we want a national science complex to do and accomplish, I think: What can public policy do? Can it, as Jonathan’s proposing, decentralize, or even out, this intense concentration of tech wealth and productivity in two ends of the country, and create opportunity for a broader number of people to get more people able to be part of science and technology, to diversify it, and also to make it again a pathway for upward mobility for people, these entrepreneurs, this entrepreneurial talent that’s going untapped?

That requires systemic change. It requires reevaluating and re-empowering science and government, and re-instituting things like the offset technology assessment, which was a bipartisan entity advising Congress for two and a half decades on matters of future tense matters, everything from acid rain to supercomputing and everything in between.

Mills: I was going to say, on that question, I think what that raises is the important question of what our current R&D system is not doing well. Where are the current inefficiencies and problems? We’ve talked about the geographic distribution problem, but there are lots of other problems too, and they may feed into that geographic one.

Again, this goes back to my worry about merely spending money. We have to think about how that money is being spent. There’s a lot of research on the amount of time that scientists have to spend on paperwork — bureaucratic compliance. There are lots of worries about the peer review process. Some of these problems are internal to higher education academia, and some of them are on the government side or a combination. Entrenched institutions are absorbing a lot of the grants that come out of the government. I think there’s a whole host of issues that we need to think through before we know how best to start funneling the money through the system, because if the system isn’t working well, putting a bunch of money into it may or may not be helpful, even though I would, on the main, like to see more funding.

Pethokoukis: Can America continue to be innovative if it is hostile to immigration and the flow of foreign talent into US universities? Can we just do it ourselves? That kid of yours who wants to be a YouTube influencer? Well, guess what? Now you’re going to be an AI scientist.

Gruber: I think, look, once again, it comes back to Margaret’s most important point of this event: We’ve just got to put a lot of money in, and we don’t have to choose. We can have YouTube influencers and AI scientists. We need to put in the educational skill. Margaret talked about the National Defense Education Act and the massive educational investment made not just in higher education, but you talk to anyone who’s 60-plus, they’ll talk about their NDEA-funded telescope and things that were in their elementary schools and secondary schools.

We make massive investments, and then we’re a free country. If people want to be YouTube influencers, great, but we need to put the opportunities in front of them. We need to create the demand for these jobs. I like the idea of prizes, although the problem with a prize is that it doesn’t overcome the problem of financing the actual research. Prizes work if we have VCs who are interested in actually helping finance the research, but if VCs just want to create the next app and not the next clean energy technology, a prize won’t get it done.

But, I think we need all of the above and look, you talked about COVID-19. On the one hand, COVID-19 means we’re in a bigger debt. On the other hand, COVID-19 points out the enormous scope for spending that we can avoid if we had better technology. If we had been working on a vaccine, we could’ve saved trillions of dollars, so it really highlights the fact that this is spending that we need to be doing to get ready for the future.

Pethokoukis: Bret, do we need immigrants?

Swanson: Absolutely. Margaret talked about it before in the post-war era, but obviously the Manhattan Project was fueled by immigrants, and so Silicon Valley is today. And so many of our entrepreneurs, not just the researchers, are immigrants. We need more of that. We need to sustain the support for it politically, and I think there’s a smart way to get towards a solution.

Via Twenty20

The other point though too, and this is, you know, scientific research can be taken from around the world, so that’s why I think this entrepreneurial mechanism that I’ve been emphasizing is so important. It is because even if the research isn’t done in the US, and I hope it is, even if it doesn’t, we have this ability, at least historically, to take ideas from anywhere and to create new, amazing things with them.

Pethokoukis: I’ll give you the last word, Tony.

Mills: Well, on immigration, I would answer that question with a historical example. The United States in the beginning of the 20th century was, scientifically, not a particularly well-advanced country compared to Europe. By the mid-century, United States was one of the premiere places to do science and especially physics. There are a lot of explanations for that. Some of it was homegrown talent and infrastructure, but a big part of the explanation for that was an infusion of immigration leading up to World War II, and during and after World War II. The number of scientists who were part of our research establishment who were foreign-born was significant, not just in terms of numbers, but in terms of the talent. If that’s the era that we’re looking to for inspiration, I think that’s a lesson we also want to heed.

