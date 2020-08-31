Trump and Carson’s 180 on zoning reform

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 17:30 Hits: 22

Last January, the Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed a new rule that would govern its program participants’ duty to affirmatively further fair housing (AFFH). One of the proposed rules was to increase housing choice by “ensuring an adequate supply of affordable housing,” a laudable goal. As Danny Shoag and I wrote in March:

“Recent academic work has emphasized the role anti-development policies such as land use restrictions play in limiting supply. This research has found that such policies increase home prices, which in turn keeps people from having the option to live in the most productive parts of the country (e.g. Ganong and Shoag, 2017). The impact on workers without college education is particularly worrisome, as they now face an effective financial penalty if they move to the highest-density commuting zones (Hoxie, Shoag, and Veuger 2019). There is also research that suggests that anti-density zoning exacerbates racial segregation (Rothwell and Massey, 2009), and that regulations that limit supply reduce the effectiveness of other housing interventions (see Shoag, 2019, for an overview).”

The proposed rule itself argues “that fair housing choice exists when a jurisdiction can foster the broad availability of affordable housing that is decent, safe, and sanitary.” It highlights “the importance of an adequate supply of affordable housing,” and states that “HUD considers changes to zoning laws to be a useful and appropriate tool to further fair housing choice.” It emphasizes the importance of the existence of realistic housing options for protected classes, including households of color:

“Increasing the availability of affordable housing in a community would help low-income families. However, studies have demonstrated that single-parent households, elderly households, and households of color are more likely to be cost-burdened by housing. Increasing overall affordability will, therefore, help members of protected classes maximize their ability to live where they choose. Having a supply of affordable housing that is sufficient to meet the needs of a jurisdiction’s population is crucial to enabling families to live throughout the jurisdiction and promoting fair housing for all protected classes”

That was early 2020. A few months have passed, and the administration has changed its expressed views entirely. A recent op-ed by President Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson — the same secretary responsible for the rule we just discussed — struck a very different tone. It includes claims like “a once-unthinkable agenda, a relentless push for more high-density housing in single-family residential neighborhoods, has become the mainstream goal of the left” and “[w]e reject the ultraliberal view that the federal bureaucracy should dictate where and how people live.” The headline: “We’ll Protect America’s Suburbs.”

Why have Trump and Carson walked away from their own proposal? It strikes me as a transparent gambit to win over suburban voters by presenting zoning reform and affordable housing as a threat. It is sad to see the GOP walk away from pro-growth housing policies that could constitute an economic boon in a time of double-digit unemployment and tremendous hardship concentrated among low-income households.

The post Trump and Carson’s 180 on zoning reform appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/trump-and-carsons-180-on-zoning-reform/