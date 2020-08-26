A State-by-State Look at Coronavirus in Prisons

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:11 Hits: 12

Source: Marshall Project, Updated August 21, 2020

The Marshall Project is collecting data on COVID-19 infections in state and federal prisons. See how the virus has affected correctional facilities where you live.

Source: Katie Park, Tom Meagher and Weihua Li, Marshall Project, April 24, 2020

A new Marshall Project effort has collected data on the prevalence of COVID-19 among prisoners and prison staff. Here’s what we know after one month of reporting.

