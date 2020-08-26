The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A State-by-State Look at Coronavirus in Prisons

Category: Economy Hits: 12

Source: Marshall Project, Updated August 21, 2020

The Marshall Project is collecting data on COVID-19 infections in state and federal prisons. See how the virus has affected correctional facilities where you live.

Related:
Tracking the Spread of Coronavirus in Prisons
Source: Katie Park, Tom Meagher and Weihua Li, Marshall Project, April 24, 2020

A new Marshall Project effort has collected data on the prevalence of COVID-19 among prisoners and prison staff. Here’s what we know after one month of reporting.

The post A State-by-State Look at Coronavirus in Prisons appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/a-state-by-state-look-at-coronavirus-in-prisons.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version