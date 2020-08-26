A State-by-State Look at Coronavirus in Prisons

Category: Economy Hits: 12
Source: Marshall Project, Updated August 21, 2020
The Marshall Project is collecting data on COVID-19 infections in state and federal prisons. See how the virus has affected correctional facilities where you live.
Tracking the Spread of Coronavirus in Prisons
Source: Katie Park, Tom Meagher and Weihua Li, Marshall Project, April 24, 2020
A new Marshall Project effort has collected data on the prevalence of COVID-19 among prisoners and prison staff. Here’s what we know after one month of reporting.
