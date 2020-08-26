Nowcast: 10 metros most threatened by high numbers of FHA delinquencies (based on FHA July 2020 delinquency rates data)

Articles

Rising FHA delinquency rates threaten homeowners and neighborhoods in numerous metro areas across the country. However, 10 metros in 7 states present especially large risks due to the combination of:

A large FHA portfolio containing a high percentage of delinquent loans (>17%) or seriously delinquent loans (>10%). These percentages include loans in forbearance, and

An FHA share of all purchase loans in 2019 >15%.

It would be expected that these delinquency percentages will increase over time. At some point, a significant percentage of the then delinquent loans would be expected to be placed on the market by owners under destressed conditions or become foreclosures, and then enter the market. It is at that point we would expect buyer’s markets to develop in zip codes with heavy exposure to FHA and other high risk lending combined with high levels of delinquency. Homeowners in these zip codes will predominantly be low income (zips will be at about 50-90% of area median income) and contain high percentages of households of color.

As reported in FHA Neighborhood Watch (includes loans in forbearance):

17% of FHA’s approximately 8 million loans were delinquent in July 2020, and

10.5% of FHA’s approximately 8 million loans were seriously delinquent in July 2020.

This spreadsheet provides FHA foreclosure rates for top 169 metro areas.

