US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s astonishing, though welcome, reversal

Last Friday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wrote an astonishing op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. In an about-face that has triggered confoundment in the US trade policy community, Lighthizer reversed course on one of his and President Donald Trump’s foundational trade policy principles: that bilateral trade agreements should take top priority in the US trade agenda.

To review, here is how Lighthizer defended the payoffs of bilateral trade agreements in 2017:

We prefer bilateral trade agreements to the plurilateral and multilateral trade agreements. The working assumption is that if you have an $18 trillion economy, you can do better negotiating individually. . . . Not only can you negotiate better agreements, but you can enforce them more easily.

It’s too complicated, Lighthizer argues, to deal with multiple countries at a time. Unlike his willfully ignorant boss on trade policy economics, Lighthizer hedged on other points but supported the idea that trade agreements could change a nation’s balance of payments, and that success or failure could be judged on future bilateral trade balances.

In contrast, here is Lighthizer last week:

Bilateral pacts promote protectionism. The WTO needs to return to the vision of equal rules for all. . . . The international trading system has devolved into one of wildly uneven tariffs, rules that apply to some countries but not others, and scores of so-called free trade agreements that in many cases codify protectionism and undermine the core WTO principle of most-favored-nation treatment.

His solution: “We need to end the free trade agreement land grab. Except for agreements intended to foster regional integration among contiguous states . . . WTO members should be required to extend genuine, unconditional most-favored-nation treatment to one another.”

Lighthizer then oddly charges the EU of being the chief culprit in undermining the WTO since it negotiated some 72 such discriminatory agreements that favored Europe. But he conveniently ignores the fact that since 2000, the US has also negotiated more than a dozen such agreements with a similar aim, including current negotiations with the UK and Kenya.

Some trade experts have accused Lighthizer of hypocrisy given his prior adherence to the administration’s flawed economic rationale for bilateral trade agreements. Here, the inclination is to be more kind and welcome a “sinner” who — on this issue, at least — has found redemption (though I wonder if he has informed his boss on the new apostasy).

There is more to explore from the Lighthizer piece including WTO reform and trade with China, but these will be taken up at a later date.

