Cracking the COVID credit puzzle

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 16:05 Hits: 6

When the economy catches a virus as virulent as COVID-19, you might expect credit markets to convulse in sympathy. While some markets are convulsing, recent statistics suggest that others are asymptomatic. While many types of credit will probably be impacted by the virus eventually, it may take a while before symptoms appear.

COVID’s impact on hotels, malls, office buildings, and other commercial properties has been enormous. US hotel occupancy reached a low of 22 percent in April and has only recently rebounded to 50 percent. Predictions for brick-and-mortar retail suggest that sales may not recover to pre-crisis levels until 2022. Some analysts predict 25,000 store closures in 2020 alone. 2020Q2 saw a 53.4 percent decline in gross leased office space, including the largest occupancy losses since 2009Q2.

The declines of the hotel, mall, and office business has directly impacted commercial real estate lenders. This is most evident in the $600 billion private-label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market. It is estimated that, from January to July, the price of commercial properties backing CMBS loans have declined by 11.3 percent. Through June, the mortgages backing CMBS had a 10.32 percent 30-day delinquency rate. Another 4.1 percent missed payments but were not yet 30 days overdue. The delinquency rate on lodging-related mortgages was 24 percent; retail mortgage delinquencies were 18 percent.

While the CMBS market melted down, junk bond investors gorged on the largest single monthly issuance of junk bond debt on record. In June, junk-rated companies issued $51.5 billion in bonds, eclipsing the prior monthly record of $40.8 billion. Analysts explain this surge as the convergence of three factors: (1) junk issuers’ need to stockpile cash; (2) investors’ reach for yield in the ultra-low interest rate environment; and (3) the possibility that these bonds will be absorbed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have access to Federal Reserve emergency support.

Meanwhile, the delinquency rates on credit cards, auto loans, and personal loans have escaped serious COVID-19 damage. The April report of one credit rating agency estimates that the percentage of credit card and auto loans 90-day+ past-due actually declined year-on-year, but the number of loans in forbearance programs increased dramatically. Other reports show auto loan nonperformance deteriorating relative to credit cards, perhaps because a typical car payment exceeds the minimum payment on credit card accounts.

A number of factors could be contributing to the overall favorable performance of auto, card, and personal loans. Household spending has declined an estimated 17 percent under the COVID-19 lockdown, and households have used their CARES Act support payments and cash gained by exercising the CARES Act mortgage forbearance option to stay current on their credit card, auto, and personal loans to retain access to these important sources of credit.

Via Twenty20

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) estimates that, through June, the overall 30-day+ delinquency rate for 1-to-4 family residential mortgages was 8.22 percent, including 4.2 million delinquent mortgages on forbearance plans. Under the CARES Act, a borrower with a government guaranteed mortgage can choose to forgo making payments without incurring a late fee, without any negative impact on their credit rating and without risk of foreclosure for up to six months, and possibly 12 months if the benefit is extended. This option has proven to be popular. Through June, the delinquency rate on VA mortgages surged to the highest level since 2009Q3; conventional mortgages delinquencies were back at 2012Q3 levels and FHA mortgages recorded the highest rate since the MBA survey began in 1979.

Banks are an important piece of the credit puzzle. Early estimates suggest that bank assets grew by 4.37 percent in 2020Q2, the second strongest quarter on record. The growth in assets was driven primarily by an increase in excess reserves held at the Fed — which grew by 20 percent. Total net loans and leases actually declined slightly (−0.11 percent), notwithstanding $511 billion in new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Without the government-guaranteed PPP program, bank loans and leases would have declined by 4.74 percent in the second quarter. Without PPP, banks were shedding loans at more than a 20 percent annualized rate.

The decline in banks’ non-guaranteed loan holdings is consistent with the Federal Reserve’s recent Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which found that banks have tightened their underwriting standards for all categories of (non-guaranteed) loans. Banks are currently using some of the toughest loan qualification standards since the survey began in 2005. This reflects several factors. Because of anticipated defaults, banks recently have had to absorb massive loan loss provisions on their existing loans. Moreover, their ability to distinguish good new borrowers from bad borrowers has been compromised by the coronavirus economy and government programs that have made it easier for borrowers to defer payments.

At present, PPP loans are not recorded as a separate category from non-guaranteed business loans. Since PPP loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, banks need not provision for PPP losses. PPP loans now comprise a significant share of some bank’s outstanding business loan book and consequently will reduce these bank’s nonperforming loan and provisioning ratios, overstating the performance of these bank’s non-PPP business loans for some time to come.

The economic fallout from COVID-19 and the government’s response to the crisis are clearly influencing borrowers’ repayment decisions and the overall allocation of new credit in the economy. COVID-19 credit issuance and delinquency patterns differ from past recessions. It will be important to consider the impact of government relief programs on borrower and investor incentives when analyzing credit allocation and repayment performance going forward.

The post Cracking the COVID credit puzzle appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/cracking-the-covid-credit-puzzle/