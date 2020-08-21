The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gem State Inequalities: Examining the Recent History of Idaho Public School Funding

Category: Economy Hits: 1

Source: Ali Carr-Chellman, Taylor Raney, Dan Campbell, Journal of Education Finance, Volume 45, Number 4, Spring 2020
(subscription required)

From the abstract:
This article focuses on the application of Savage Inequalities-based analyses of data from the state of Idaho with a focus on equitable rural school funding. While Kozol’s famous 1991 book-length work examining school inequalities was focused on urban centers and completed several decades ago, this article offers an updated examination of imbalances in funding and practice across the primarily rural state of Idaho. By examining state documents through a secondary data analysis, this paper extends an earlier exploration of the intricacies of school funding such as implications for casino income as well as the recent history of state level funding1. Findings from the current examination indicate that while per-pupil funding by school district in the state of Idaho was equalized by state distributions through 2008, impacts of state cuts at that time increased inequities again when comparing school funding across the state. Because of this, rural, remote, and tribal schools are often dramatically underfunded relative to perceived need.

The post Gem State Inequalities: Examining the Recent History of Idaho Public School Funding appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/gem-state-inequalities-examining-the-recent-history-of-idaho-public-school-funding.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version