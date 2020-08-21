The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

State Actor Orchestration for Achieving Workforce Development at Scale: Evidence from Four US States

Category: Economy Hits: 3

Source: Jenna E. Myers, Katherine C. Kellogg, IRL Review, OnlineFirst, Published July 28, 2020
(subscription required)

From the abstract:
Using a 20-month qualitative study of four US states that implemented career pathways spanning from high schools to colleges to employers, the authors illustrate the potential for state government actors to facilitate coordination of workforce development systems across geographies and industries. As a complement to explanations situated in workforce intermediary practices or formal state policies, the authors show that state actors can address barriers to coordination by using state actor orchestration—structuring provisional goal setting and revision, encouraging experimentation, and framing coordination to inspire collective action. This approach involves three types of practices: structural (building statewide governance structures and modifying governance processes), political (providing initial direction and piloting and broadening the set of stakeholders), and cultural (identifying key problems and collective action solutions and building social accountability for new roles). These practices vary according to states’ institutional environments: Where governance is more centralized, state actors gain latitude to guide regional workforce development.

The post State Actor Orchestration for Achieving Workforce Development at Scale: Evidence from Four US States appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/state-actor-orchestration-for-achieving-workforce-development-at-scale-evidence-from-four-us-states.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version